Not Olive Oil: Marinate Seafood In This Store-Bought Italian Staple For 10x More Flavor
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The often mild taste of seafood can benefit from olive oil's fruity notes, but sometimes, we want a different flavor direction. That's why we like marinating our seafood in pesto, which adds a sunny herbaceous quality to the final dish. We asked New York Times food journalist Melissa Clark, who recently published a new cookbook, "The Big Book of Dinner: Recipes and Rules (and How to Break Them)," for some tips, tricks, and general rules on how to marinate seafood in pesto.
Clark says, "Cover the seafood with the pesto up to 12 hours ahead and refrigerate before cooking. Or to add pesto to cooked seafood, add it while the seafood is still hot so it can absorb maximum pesto." She tells us that the ideal types of seafood to marinate in pesto are ones with firm flesh — shrimp, scallops, squid, and fish like salmon, swordfish, and tuna. (And spongy salmon indicates it's been frozen for too long, FYI.) An example of a fish to avoid would be hake, which Clark cautions can get too mushy if you marinate it beyond an hour or so, since its flesh is so delicate.
Here are some other tips for cooking seafood with pesto
We wouldn't think less of you for buying pre-made pesto (customers rave about Costco's pesto, after all), but if you're making everything from scratch , you can use practically whatever you have in the fridge, including green veggie scraps. Remember: Basil's not the only green herb out there, and it's not always gardening season, anyway. And if you're allergic to tree nuts, you can always swap them for a pumpkin seed pesto.
Once your pesto is made, you may find that it's too thick. Thinning it out with water is one solution, but that also takes out some flavor. You can also add extra olive oil, which will bring out some fruitiness or pepperiness, depending on your oil. And then there's the potential addition of extra acid, courtesy of your favorite vinegar or lemon juice.
There is a catch to using an acidic marinade, though: Don't marinate your seafood in it for too long. A potential marinating mistake with seafood is that the acid can make the seafood seem "cooked" before you put it in the oven or on the grill. So if you like a strong herb flavor with your seafood, marinating it in pesto will definitely perk it up and add that vibrant element that you feel like you're missing.