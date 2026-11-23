We wouldn't think less of you for buying pre-made pesto (customers rave about Costco's pesto, after all), but if you're making everything from scratch , you can use practically whatever you have in the fridge, including green veggie scraps. Remember: Basil's not the only green herb out there, and it's not always gardening season, anyway. And if you're allergic to tree nuts, you can always swap them for a pumpkin seed pesto.

Once your pesto is made, you may find that it's too thick. Thinning it out with water is one solution, but that also takes out some flavor. You can also add extra olive oil, which will bring out some fruitiness or pepperiness, depending on your oil. And then there's the potential addition of extra acid, courtesy of your favorite vinegar or lemon juice.

There is a catch to using an acidic marinade, though: Don't marinate your seafood in it for too long. A potential marinating mistake with seafood is that the acid can make the seafood seem "cooked" before you put it in the oven or on the grill. So if you like a strong herb flavor with your seafood, marinating it in pesto will definitely perk it up and add that vibrant element that you feel like you're missing.