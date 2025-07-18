You're Likely Making This Marinating Mistake When Grilling Seafood

Grilled seafood makes a nice change from the usual steaks, chicken, and burgers, but there are a number of mistakes you can make with grilled seafood such as letting it dry out or stick to the grill. Cookbook author and gourmet tour guide Roberta Muir, who blogs at the Australian lifestyle website Be Inspired, suggests another major whoopsie: letting it sit too long in the marinade.

As Muir explained to The Takeout, "The flesh of seafood is more delicate than that of red meat, which means any acidic marinade will begin to denature the protein almost immediately, making it look cooked. For this reason, she suggested marinating both finned fish and shellfish for no longer than half an hour. If you don't feel that such a short soak will provide enough flavor, her advice is to use a non-acidic marinade. The only exception is if you're grilling cuttlefish, octopus, or squid. "Cephalopods," she said. "Are much firmer and can benefit from a longer marinade as it will tenderize them."

Yet another tip Muir had to offer was to wipe any residual marinade off the seafood before cooking it on the grill. "Otherwise, you risk it stewing in the liquid rather than searing and getting a nice grilled flavor."