Because neither of them are a fast food chain that serves breakfast all day, you've got to be on your game in the morning to snag a tasty McDonald's McGriddle or Burger King Croissan'wich. But which sandwich is best for folks searching for the healthiest choice between the two? To find out, we compared the nutritional information for the sausage, egg, and cheese option for both sandwiches, and there are some clear distinctions.

When we're talking about the "healthier" choice here, understand that we're getting a bit liberal with what one might describe as healthy. For example, both sandwiches are loaded with sodium. The Croissan'wich barely squeaks out as the better-for-you option with a whopping 1,040 milligrams of sodium versus the McGriddle's 1,290 milligrams; making it a stretch to dub either sandwich healthy in this regard. The Croissan'wich has almost half of the FDA's recommended daily intake of sodium (2,300 milligrams) in just one breakfast sandwich.

A couple of nutritional benchmarks are quite similar between the two items. McDonald's McGriddle has 550 calories and 33 grams of fat, while BK's flaky croissant possesses 500 calories and 34 grams of fat. However, there's a wider disparity regarding sugar, with the McGriddle housing 15 grams compared to its rival's 4 grams.

The cholesterol levels in each sandwich are eye-popping. A Croissan'wich contains 270 milligrams, and while the McGriddle has less at 235 milligrams, that's still 78% of the recommended daily intake. Overall, it's safe to say that both sandwiches are more delicious than nutritious. You could say the Croissan'wich just barely edges out the McGriddle with slightly fewer calories, sodium, and sugar, but there's more to the story that should be taken into account before drawing a definitive conclusion.