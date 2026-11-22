McDonald's McGriddle Vs Burger King's Croissan'Wich: Which Is The Healthier Breakfast Sandwich
Because neither of them are a fast food chain that serves breakfast all day, you've got to be on your game in the morning to snag a tasty McDonald's McGriddle or Burger King Croissan'wich. But which sandwich is best for folks searching for the healthiest choice between the two? To find out, we compared the nutritional information for the sausage, egg, and cheese option for both sandwiches, and there are some clear distinctions.
When we're talking about the "healthier" choice here, understand that we're getting a bit liberal with what one might describe as healthy. For example, both sandwiches are loaded with sodium. The Croissan'wich barely squeaks out as the better-for-you option with a whopping 1,040 milligrams of sodium versus the McGriddle's 1,290 milligrams; making it a stretch to dub either sandwich healthy in this regard. The Croissan'wich has almost half of the FDA's recommended daily intake of sodium (2,300 milligrams) in just one breakfast sandwich.
A couple of nutritional benchmarks are quite similar between the two items. McDonald's McGriddle has 550 calories and 33 grams of fat, while BK's flaky croissant possesses 500 calories and 34 grams of fat. However, there's a wider disparity regarding sugar, with the McGriddle housing 15 grams compared to its rival's 4 grams.
The cholesterol levels in each sandwich are eye-popping. A Croissan'wich contains 270 milligrams, and while the McGriddle has less at 235 milligrams, that's still 78% of the recommended daily intake. Overall, it's safe to say that both sandwiches are more delicious than nutritious. You could say the Croissan'wich just barely edges out the McGriddle with slightly fewer calories, sodium, and sugar, but there's more to the story that should be taken into account before drawing a definitive conclusion.
One sandwich has some good things going for it
Before you're put off grabbing a quick breakfast from Burger King or McDonald's based on the information above, there are some positives worth noting — at least for the McGriddle. Along with generous amounts of fat, salt, and sugar (the elements that make the sandwich taste amazing, to be fair), there's also calcium, iron, and potassium. Every McGriddle gets you 15% of your recommended calcium and 6% potassium. It only has 3% of the recommended iron intake, but it's something.
There's undoubtedly some of those nutrients in the Croissan-wich, but Burger King doesn't list them with the other nutritional information on its website. Because there are no numbers to compare against the McGriddle, the latter takes the "good stuff" crown by default. But if avoiding things like sodium and sugar is the goal, the Croissan'wich is still the better choice.
As far as attempting to make either sandwich better for you with clever ordering tricks, you're probably out of luck. These sandwiches come as advertised and there aren't any options for making them healthier by adding veggies or swapping out ingredients, at least not when ordering online.
If you're looking for the healthiest breakfast, one obvious choice is to ditch your current fast food plans and grab yourself a satisfying morning smoothie. But the heart wants what the heart wants, and each fast food chain's breakfast sandwich is beyond tempting flavor-wise. It's best not to let nutritional concerns noodle around in your brain if one of these tasty sandwiches is calling your name. Just relish the savory bliss before going about your day.