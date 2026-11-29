That vaguely sinking feeling you get on vacation when you find out that cool restaurant you happened upon is actually part of a regional chain — that's the stigma around chain restaurant food. There are some wonderful chains out there, of course (like the ever-popular Texas Roadhouse, with three different ribeye cuts), but others have a reputation for being ... well, budget options, for better or for worse. Sometimes, though, chains can surprise you. Take Red Lobster, the popular seafood chain that has some startlingly high-quality ingredients.

Consider its eponymous lobster, for instance (although lobsters aren't actually red, not until you cook them). The North American lobster used for most of its lobster dishes is popular for a reason: It has an appealingly sweet flavor and an agreeable texture. Its crab dishes are made from snow crab, which has a sweet, briny flavor and a softer (and therefore more easily crackable) shell than other crab species. These may not necessarily be the Rolls-Royces of the seafood world — a chain restaurant isn't going to spring for dungeness crab, after all — but they're clearly signs that Red Lobster doesn't skimp on quality. Indeed, Red Lobster has an extensive quality control and auditing system to make sure it's getting the best from its suppliers.