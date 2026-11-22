Making a good meatloaf is a skill that's easy to learn but hard to master, and while most meatloaf aficionados use an oven, it's far from the only way to cook the classic dish. Some people recommend making meatloaf in the air fryer to cut its cooking time in half, but you can arguably make an even better version of the recipe in a slow cooker. We discussed this technique with Dagan Lynn, the executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner. While most people believe the oven is the obvious choice, Lynn notes several areas where a slow cooker is the superior appliance for the job.

"A slow cooker can be a great alternative to the oven, particularly for home cooks looking for convenience and a more hands-off cooking method for meatloaf," the chef explains. "Because the meatloaf cooks slowly in a moist environment, it tends to stay very tender and juicy, with less risk of drying out compared to oven-baked meatloaf." It will take longer for meatloaf to reach the needed internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the slow cooker than it would in the oven (the slow cooker will take three to four hours on low and six to eight hours on high), but a slow cooker will produce juicy results that everyone at the dinner table will appreciate.