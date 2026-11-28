There are two ways to incorporate pepperoni into scrambled eggs. The first is to slice it into smaller pieces and whisk them together with the eggs and milk before cooking the mixture in a nonstick skillet. The other is to use the pepperoni as a topping and simply add the pre-fried pieces once the eggs are almost set. Either way, you are bound to give your scrambled eggs something akin to a pizza treatment — something that should please everyone, considering pepperoni is a staple among America's favorite pizza toppings.

Speaking of pizza, feel free to spruce up this dish further by adding other pizza ingredients, like tomatoes, bell peppers, basil, olives, and a whole lot of cheese. You can even add tomato sauce to the mix, but instead of getting a quasi-pizza pie, you'll end up with shakshuka scrambled eggs. It's really up to you if you want to load up the dish with more add-on ingredients. Just know that you can simply stick to the scrambled-eggs-plus-pepperoni recipe if you want a quicker and low-effort meal.

Finally, pepperoni scrambled eggs may be delicious on their own, but if you want an even more satiating dish, use it as a filling for sandwiches or burritos. This is an easy way to really turn a simple egg dish into a loaded breakfast meal that combines the flavors of pizza and the convenience of handheld food.