Scrambled Eggs Reach New Heights When You Add This Italian Deli Meat
There may be no limit to how you can prepare scrambled eggs. Making the fluffiest scrambled eggs can be done in a number of ways, from using clarified butter to serving the eggs on a preheated plate. For elite scrambled eggs, adding tzatziki is a surefire way to lend the dish creaminess and a botanical touch without requiring much prep work. But if you want a protein-packed breakfast meal with deeply savory, smoky, and moderately spicy flavors, there's one ingredient worth adding to the mix: pepperoni.
Adding this flavorful Italian deli meat — which is typically made from either beef or pork — to scrambled eggs can significantly alter the latter's taste. Scrambled eggs are typically custard-like and slightly savory, but pepperoni has an intense cured taste that will cut through that mild base. The salty tang and spicy notes are enough to tell you that the dish has transcended basic breakfast status.
How to add pepperoni to scrambled eggs
There are two ways to incorporate pepperoni into scrambled eggs. The first is to slice it into smaller pieces and whisk them together with the eggs and milk before cooking the mixture in a nonstick skillet. The other is to use the pepperoni as a topping and simply add the pre-fried pieces once the eggs are almost set. Either way, you are bound to give your scrambled eggs something akin to a pizza treatment — something that should please everyone, considering pepperoni is a staple among America's favorite pizza toppings.
Speaking of pizza, feel free to spruce up this dish further by adding other pizza ingredients, like tomatoes, bell peppers, basil, olives, and a whole lot of cheese. You can even add tomato sauce to the mix, but instead of getting a quasi-pizza pie, you'll end up with shakshuka scrambled eggs. It's really up to you if you want to load up the dish with more add-on ingredients. Just know that you can simply stick to the scrambled-eggs-plus-pepperoni recipe if you want a quicker and low-effort meal.
Finally, pepperoni scrambled eggs may be delicious on their own, but if you want an even more satiating dish, use it as a filling for sandwiches or burritos. This is an easy way to really turn a simple egg dish into a loaded breakfast meal that combines the flavors of pizza and the convenience of handheld food.