Steak Marinade Gets Extra Smoky And Flavorful With 3 Underappreciated Ingredients
Marinating meat can make a huge difference in its taste and texture, but it's even more important to know which ingredients to add to your marinade. We've already discussed the three ingredients for the simplest steak marinade, but making a uniquely tasty marinade with depth and smokiness will require three ingredients that might not be the first that come to mind: balsamic vinegar, red wine, and liquid smoke. Each can have a profound impact on your steak, and to discuss why these three ingredients are a great choice for a smoky marinade, we spoke with Dagan Lynn, the executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner.
Lynn revealed to us that balsamic vinegar and red wine, in particular, are textbook choices for the job due to their bold flavors and high acidity. "Balsamic vinegar offers a combination of sweetness and acidity that helps enhance a steak's natural richness without overpowering it," he explains, adding, "The sugars in balsamic vinegar can promote caramelization, and create a subtly sweet crust." He also notes that red wine lends complexity to steak. "Its acidity helps tenderize the steak, while its fruit-forward and earthy notes complement the beef's robust flavor," says Lynn.
Liquid smoke can also go a long way and give your steak an added boost. By including it in your marinade, the liquid smoke is able to soak into the meat, leading to a steak that benefits from the ingredient without being overwhelmed by its strong flavor.
How to implement balsamic vinegar, red wine, and liquid smoke into your steak marinade
While these ingredients all work very well together to improve your favorite steak dish, Dagan Lynn typically recommends using them separately, as this will allow for marinades that highlight each of the ingredients. "I like to focus on balancing flavors when building any marinade," reveals Lynn, adding that both balsamic vinegar and red wine have different accompaniments that work best for their flavors. "For balsamic-based marinades, I'd aim for a savory-sweet profile with a little tang ... mix balsamic vinegar with fresh basil, garlic, a little bit of sugar, olive oil and Dijon-style mustard in this marinade," he advises. "With red wine marinades, I'd lean into more savory flavors ... this red wine marinade [is] made with onion, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar and garlic."
Liquid smoke is dependable for giving dishes like a chili a flavorful punch, but using the ingredient sparingly is key to success. Popular wisdom suggests that you use less liquid smoke than you think you need; stick to just a few drops and use it in addition to other umami-centric ingredients like Worcestershire sauce and garlic to uplift its flavor.
And, as always, it's important to be selective with the cut of beef. Some steak cuts, like ribeye, should never be marinated, while others will benefit greatly from the extra step of preparation. According to Lynn, flank steak is the one that often works best with marinade ingredients like vinegar and red wine.