Marinating meat can make a huge difference in its taste and texture, but it's even more important to know which ingredients to add to your marinade. We've already discussed the three ingredients for the simplest steak marinade, but making a uniquely tasty marinade with depth and smokiness will require three ingredients that might not be the first that come to mind: balsamic vinegar, red wine, and liquid smoke. Each can have a profound impact on your steak, and to discuss why these three ingredients are a great choice for a smoky marinade, we spoke with Dagan Lynn, the executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Lynn revealed to us that balsamic vinegar and red wine, in particular, are textbook choices for the job due to their bold flavors and high acidity. "Balsamic vinegar offers a combination of sweetness and acidity that helps enhance a steak's natural richness without overpowering it," he explains, adding, "The sugars in balsamic vinegar can promote caramelization, and create a subtly sweet crust." He also notes that red wine lends complexity to steak. "Its acidity helps tenderize the steak, while its fruit-forward and earthy notes complement the beef's robust flavor," says Lynn.

Liquid smoke can also go a long way and give your steak an added boost. By including it in your marinade, the liquid smoke is able to soak into the meat, leading to a steak that benefits from the ingredient without being overwhelmed by its strong flavor.