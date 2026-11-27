Forget The Oven: This Is The Best Way To Make Lasagna Fast
Making a lasagna from scratch may earn you praise from your family and dinner guests, but it can also be a lot of labor. Thankfully, there are shortcuts for preparing homemade lasagna without sacrificing flavor, such as skipping pre-boiling the lasagna noodles. However, if you want a hack that lets you cook lasagna even faster and bypasses the oven, consider making it in an Instant Pot.
With this technique, you don't have to wait long to make the perfect lasagna — the oven version typically takes 30 to 45 minutes to bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit or up to 70 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. An Instant Pot reduces the cook time to just 25 minutes, so you can make your favorite meal in less time without sacrificing quality — even on weeknights.
When making lasagna using an Instant Pot, prepare the marinara sauce using the saute function of the appliance, or you can opt for store-bought sauce to further cut down prep time. Assemble the dish as you would for an oven-baked lasagna by alternately layering the noodles with the meat sauce and other ingredients. Before placing the assembled lasagna inside the Instant Pot, make sure to add water to the inner pot first — the steam plays a vital role in how the appliance cooks the dish. Cover the lasagna pan with foil before lowering it onto the trivet. Cook at high pressure for 25 minutes; your lasagna should be good to go once the timer sounds and the steam has been released.
Why the Instant Pot may be better than the oven for cooking lasagna
Using an Instant Pot to make lasagna means relying on a different cooking method than the dry heat of a conventional oven. That means you shouldn't expect your lasagna to develop the toasty, crispy texture you get from baking in an oven. The Instant Pot's pressure cooker function uses a combination of heat, high pressure, and moisture (steam) to cook food. This is why you don't need to boil or parboil the noodles before assembling the lasagna, as you would for an oven bake. The high-pressure steam does the job for you, although some chefs disagree with precooking lasagna sheets, saying it's one of those common cooking tricks that don't actually work.
Both in theory and in real-life applications, an Instant Pot cooks significantly faster than the oven because of pressurized steam. With nowhere to go when the lid is closed, trapped steam creates pressure that raises the boiling point of water. The process speeds up cooking time for many dishes, including lasagna. However, a faster cooking time doesn't necessarily translate to a better result. For instance, oven-baked spare ribs tend to be succulent and fall-off-the-bone tender, while Instant Pot ribs can have a tougher texture. Luckily, lasagna doesn't have the same challenge, since the recipe calls for ground beef instead of a solid cut. And if you want the top layer of the dish lightly browned, bubbling, and slightly charred, torch your no-bake lasagna before serving.