Making a lasagna from scratch may earn you praise from your family and dinner guests, but it can also be a lot of labor. Thankfully, there are shortcuts for preparing homemade lasagna without sacrificing flavor, such as skipping pre-boiling the lasagna noodles. However, if you want a hack that lets you cook lasagna even faster and bypasses the oven, consider making it in an Instant Pot.

With this technique, you don't have to wait long to make the perfect lasagna — the oven version typically takes 30 to 45 minutes to bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit or up to 70 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. An Instant Pot reduces the cook time to just 25 minutes, so you can make your favorite meal in less time without sacrificing quality — even on weeknights.

When making lasagna using an Instant Pot, prepare the marinara sauce using the saute function of the appliance, or you can opt for store-bought sauce to further cut down prep time. Assemble the dish as you would for an oven-baked lasagna by alternately layering the noodles with the meat sauce and other ingredients. Before placing the assembled lasagna inside the Instant Pot, make sure to add water to the inner pot first — the steam plays a vital role in how the appliance cooks the dish. Cover the lasagna pan with foil before lowering it onto the trivet. Cook at high pressure for 25 minutes; your lasagna should be good to go once the timer sounds and the steam has been released.