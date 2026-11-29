Say Goodbye To Drab Meatloaf Sandwiches: They'll Be 10x Better With One Quick Step
You made meatloaf last night (hopefully with this easy breadcrumb shortcut for juicier results), which can only mean one thing: You're having meatloaf sandwiches for lunch today. But if you just toss a slice of meatloaf in between two slices of bread, you'll essentially just be eating a cold burger. That's why we think it's a good idea for you to whip out a skillet, add any cooking oil of your choice, and pan-sear the sides of your meatloaf before putting the sandwich together.
Not only does this heat up the meat, but it also adds an added layer of crispness that it would otherwise not have, sort of like the edges on a smashburger. That texture adds crunch, as well as additional flavor from the Maillard reaction when the meat browns. Plus, the applied heat will also melt any cold fat, which will make the meatloaf moist again. After that, all you need is some bread and whatever other fixings you like to add to your meatloaf sandwiches, like cheese, gravy, ketchup, mayo, pickles, or anything you enjoy.
Try building your meatloaf sandwich like this classic diner burger
One fun way to dress up your meatloaf sandwich is actually a simple one. Since you've already got the pan out to sear your slice, you can saute a small pile of thinly sliced onions next to the meatloaf (though we might suggest you start with the onions first in case they take a while). Put your cheese of choice on the meatloaf along with the onions, and griddle it all between some rye bread. Now you've got a patty melt-inspired meatloaf sandwich, which doesn't even involve dirtying another pan.
If you find that it needs a little bit of perk to it, add a bit of everyone's favorite steak sauce, A.1., which also gives the beef some acidic savoriness. Your last night's leftovers will greet you with some added personality, making the dish feel new rather than dinner on repeat. If you happen to have some gravy and mushrooms on hand, you could potentially make it into an open-faced Salisbury steak-inspired sandwich too. But don't forget the sear, as that's a seemingly small detail that'll make a big difference.