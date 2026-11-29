You made meatloaf last night (hopefully with this easy breadcrumb shortcut for juicier results), which can only mean one thing: You're having meatloaf sandwiches for lunch today. But if you just toss a slice of meatloaf in between two slices of bread, you'll essentially just be eating a cold burger. That's why we think it's a good idea for you to whip out a skillet, add any cooking oil of your choice, and pan-sear the sides of your meatloaf before putting the sandwich together.

Not only does this heat up the meat, but it also adds an added layer of crispness that it would otherwise not have, sort of like the edges on a smashburger. That texture adds crunch, as well as additional flavor from the Maillard reaction when the meat browns. Plus, the applied heat will also melt any cold fat, which will make the meatloaf moist again. After that, all you need is some bread and whatever other fixings you like to add to your meatloaf sandwiches, like cheese, gravy, ketchup, mayo, pickles, or anything you enjoy.