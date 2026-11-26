Is Walmart Open On Thanksgiving 2026? Holiday Hours Explained
Though Walmart might seem like the kind of store that's open every single day, if you need emergency day-of Thanksgiving supplies (don't worry, we've had our share of Thanksgiving mishaps), you'll need to think carefully about where you're headed. Since starting the employee appreciation practice in 2020 (during the COVID-19 pandemic), Walmart has been regularly closed on Thanksgiving Day. The same will be true for this year.
Unfortunately, Target and Costco are also closed on Thanksgiving Day (saved you a click!), and that means your next best bet is a grocery store chain. Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, and Whole Foods Market should be open, but for limited hours. Aldi, Publix, and Trader Joe's will be closed, however. So next year, be sure to plan for these closures; we have a handy list of Thanksgiving dishes for you to consider making ahead of time, so you can get your groceries ready in advance for Turkey Day.
What are the hours Walmart is open on Black Friday?
Christmas shopping fanatics, don't worry — Walmart will be open again on Friday, November 27, a.k.a. Black Friday. All services, including pickup and Walmart's rapid delivery, will resume at normal operating hours the day after Thanksgiving. Most Walmart locations are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., so you can start your shopping bright and early (or go late at night) while people are still digesting their turkey dinners from the day before.
If you're more of a home shopper, Walmart currently has Black Friday sales plastered all over its website, so you can also do all of your shopping online. Different online sales are well underway, with Walmart Plus shoppers getting the early advantage on some deals.
So while Walmart won't be your saving grace on the day of Thanksgiving, it'll still come in clutch on Black Friday and the days following the holiday. No matter how you plan on spending your Thanksgiving weekend, Walmart can still be in the cards for you.