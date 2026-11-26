Though Walmart might seem like the kind of store that's open every single day, if you need emergency day-of Thanksgiving supplies (don't worry, we've had our share of Thanksgiving mishaps), you'll need to think carefully about where you're headed. Since starting the employee appreciation practice in 2020 (during the COVID-19 pandemic), Walmart has been regularly closed on Thanksgiving Day. The same will be true for this year.

Unfortunately, Target and Costco are also closed on Thanksgiving Day (saved you a click!), and that means your next best bet is a grocery store chain. Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, and Whole Foods Market should be open, but for limited hours. Aldi, Publix, and Trader Joe's will be closed, however. So next year, be sure to plan for these closures; we have a handy list of Thanksgiving dishes for you to consider making ahead of time, so you can get your groceries ready in advance for Turkey Day.