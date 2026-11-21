7 Best New Trader Joe's Appetizers Of 2026 (So Far)
Appetizers deserve just as much attention as the rest of a meal since a delicious appetizer can make a dining experience truly memorable. Trader Joe's has plenty of appetizers that are better than the main dish, and it's always adding new ones to the aisles. With ever-changing seasonal items and unique finds, shopping at Trader Joe's is more than a quick trip to the store; it's an experience.
Don't worry if you've missed some of TJ's 2026 appetizers. This list includes the latest and greatest ones you'll want to make a permanent part of your shopping list. Trader Joe's has done a spectacular job of avoiding grocery store features that irk boomers (and other generations, for that matter), like self-checkout and online shopping, so you'll have to get these goodies in-store. However, the incredibly kind crew members and upbeat atmosphere (on top of how tasty the appetizers are) make the trip worth it. You'll likely come across something on this list you'll want to snack on no matter the time or occasion; from cheesy to spicy, there's a little something for every palate.
Potato Cheese Sticks
Trader Joe's added the perfect girl dinner to the frozen food section with the introduction of Potato Cheese Sticks. These appetizers are a popular Korean street food, and TJ's gets them in boxes of four from a Korean supplier. The cheese sticks are potato on the outside and gooey cheese on the inside, all served up on a corndog-like stick. One Instagram user made them in an air-fryer and added a pinch of sugar for some added sweetness.
Purchase a box of Potato Cheese Sticks for $4.99 from Trader Joe's.
Three Cheese Mini Pide
The Three Cheese Mini Pide from Trader Joe's is a smaller version of the traditional Turkish flatbread and is filled with three unique cheeses: kashkaval, Ezine, and feta. Instagram users note that they're perfect for small gatherings and quick snacks. Each box contains six frozen Three Cheese Mini Pides, ready for your next get-together.
Grab a box of Three Cheese Mini Pides from Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Cornbread Muffins
Trader Joe's Cornbread Muffins might be the top seasonal item release of 2026 (at least in my opinion). The four-pack of muffins is made with sour cream and cream-style corn, making them deliciously moist and the perfect companion for a bowl of chili or cowboy beans. According to Redditors, these are worth the trip to TJ's. "To die for! Finally got my hands on this and it was soooooo good," said one comment. Unfortunately, this was a limited time item from October and it has since left store shelves, so keep an eye out next year.
The Cornbread Muffins at Trader Joe's sold for $5.49.
Gözlemes
Gözlemes are a 2026 addition to Trader Joe's appetizer roster that hopefully is here to stay. Gözlemes are a Turkish flatbread that can be filled with a variety of foods. The ones from Trader Joe's are stuffed with tulum, mozzarella, and kashkaval cheese. Fans of these Gözlemes suggest preparing them in an air fryer and drizzling some honey over the top.
Purchase a three-pack of Gözlemes from Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Uncured Calabrese Salami and Fresh Mozzarella Swirls
The limited time Trader Joe's Uncured Calabrese Salami and Fresh Mozzarella Swirls are an appetizer that fits any occasion. Add these to a charcuterie board with crackers and other goodies, eat them on their own, or add a sun-dried tomato on top for an extra pop of flavor. Each pack contains 12 perfectly bite-sized swirls.
Pick up a box of Uncured Calabrese Salami and Fresh Mozzarella Swirls from Trader Joe's for $5.99.
Spicy Spuds
You can't go wrong with a round of potatoes in any form, and Trader Joe's Spicy Spuds are for the potato lovers. They're seasoned with parmesan cheese, lime, onion, paprika, and cayenne pepper. One Instagram user noted that they aren't overwhelmingly spicy, so even non-spice lovers can enjoy them. The best thing about these spuds is you can make them an appetizer or a part of the main course by baking them into a casserole or adding them to your next breakfast hash (they also made our list of Trader Joe's best 2026 breakfast finds).
Grab a bag of Spicy Spuds from Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Onion Flowers
Trader Joe's Onion Flowers are the perfect appetizer whether you're vegan or not. These onions are cut into a flower-like shape and dipped in a batter of various spices before being fried and frozen for arrival in TJ's. Each box contains two Onion Flowers, so you can experiment with your favorite dips. Fans online have mentioned using everything from chipotle sauce to ranch, but you can use whatever your taste buds call for.
Purchase a box of Onion Flowers from Trader Joe's for $3.49.