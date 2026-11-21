Appetizers deserve just as much attention as the rest of a meal since a delicious appetizer can make a dining experience truly memorable. Trader Joe's has plenty of appetizers that are better than the main dish, and it's always adding new ones to the aisles. With ever-changing seasonal items and unique finds, shopping at Trader Joe's is more than a quick trip to the store; it's an experience.

Don't worry if you've missed some of TJ's 2026 appetizers. This list includes the latest and greatest ones you'll want to make a permanent part of your shopping list. Trader Joe's has done a spectacular job of avoiding grocery store features that irk boomers (and other generations, for that matter), like self-checkout and online shopping, so you'll have to get these goodies in-store. However, the incredibly kind crew members and upbeat atmosphere (on top of how tasty the appetizers are) make the trip worth it. You'll likely come across something on this list you'll want to snack on no matter the time or occasion; from cheesy to spicy, there's a little something for every palate.