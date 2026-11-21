5 Sam's Club Black Friday Deals Worth Hunting Down In 2026
November in the United States is defined by Thanksgiving, but the day that follows is arguably just as important for many consumers. Black Friday comes along each year and brings some absolutely incredible deals and savings with it in preparation for Christmas. This is the case at many stores across the country, but is especially the case at Sam's Club, where you can find some of the very best deals on kitchen appliances and cookware.
Attentive shoppers will know that Sam's Club already cut some of its products' prices this November, long before Black Friday on November 27, but few of these can compare to the massive markdowns set to come. In fact, every item on this list will be at least $50 cheaper than its regular price. Because Sam's Club rolls out its Black Friday sale in waves, some pre-Black Friday items are already available, while others will arrive on Thanksgiving Day. This makes it easier to get your hands on the specific items you're seeking out during the hectic holiday season. All in all, if you're looking for useful gifts for loved ones (or some nifty appliances to use yourself), you should absolutely give Sam's Club a shot this Black Friday.
Ninja Crispi Pro
Starting things off with one of several Ninja products on this list, the Ninja Crispi Pro is an 1,800-watt glass air fryer that was first released in October of last year. The appliance is an upgraded version of the Ninja Crispi and is capable of performing six unique cooking functions — air fry, bake, max crisp, recrisp, roast, and dehydrate. The glass container (which replaces the black plastic basket of many other air fryers) can hold up to 6 quarts of food at a time, making it perfect for large family meals.
The Ninja Crispi Pro is currently priced at $300 on the Ninja website, but Sam's Club has been selling it for $249 in stores. Consumers who visit the store between November 26 and November 29 can buy the appliance for an enticing $189 as part of the store's Black Friday deals.
KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Next up is the ideal stand mixer for bakers and chefs who enjoy making large portions of their favorite foods. The KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is a popular product known for being both highly durable and incredibly useful. With 11 speed settings to choose from, you'll have plenty of control over the consistency of your mixture without needing to be hands-on with it.
While we've long considered this KitchenAid product to be a must-buy kitchen appliance from Costco due to the fact it's typically cheaper there, the Sam's Club Black Friday sale drops its price from $429 down to $329. This deal is currently available and will be so until November 29, but be sure to take advantage of the $100 price drop while you can.
Ninja Luxe Café Premier 3-in-1 Coffee Maker
Coffee lovers who've been wanting to get into homebrewing but are hesitant to pay for a good espresso machine will certainly be intrigued by the Ninja Luxe Café Premier 3-in-1 Coffee Maker, which is $100 off for Black Friday. The coffeemaker's 3-in-1 capabilities include making espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew all in the same appliance. This has led to the Ninja-branded coffee maker accumulating over 600 5-star ratings on Sam's Club's website despite its exuberant base price of $449. Luckily, the multi-faceted coffee maker is currently available for a more approachable $349 and will be so until November 29. Now might be the perfect time to invest in the appliance.
Ninja Slushi
While it's more of a novelty item than some of the other appliances on this list, the Ninja Slushi is worth your consideration this Black Friday if you or someone you know loves a good frozen beverage. The countertop appliance can be used to turn up to 96 ounces of liquid into a tasty slushie in under 60 minutes without even needing ice. It also comes with a travel tote so you can bring your frozen creations on the go whenever you want.
So, whether you want to make some frozen margaritas (which you should add some xanthan gum to), or you want to emulate a Wild Cherry Icee for movie night, this Ninja appliance has you covered. As for its price, the Ninja Slushi will be marked down $70 from November 26 until November 29, costing $179 in total over the weekend.
Member's Mark 11-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set
We now move away from the appliances to look at one of Sam's Club's best cookware sets, which will be available for $50 less than it traditionally is at the store. The Member's Mark 11-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set features several useful pans and pots, and is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their cookware collection with one purchase. The set includes:
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9.5 inch fry pan
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11 inch fry pan
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2-quart covered saucepan with lid
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3-quart Dutch oven with lid
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6-quart Dutch oven with lid
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4-quart deep sauté pan with lid
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Multi-function stainless-steel basket
The cookware set is sold exclusively at Sam's Club and typically retails for $179 but it will be priced at $129 from November 26 to November 29 as part of the store's Black Friday deal.