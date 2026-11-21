November in the United States is defined by Thanksgiving, but the day that follows is arguably just as important for many consumers. Black Friday comes along each year and brings some absolutely incredible deals and savings with it in preparation for Christmas. This is the case at many stores across the country, but is especially the case at Sam's Club, where you can find some of the very best deals on kitchen appliances and cookware.

Attentive shoppers will know that Sam's Club already cut some of its products' prices this November, long before Black Friday on November 27, but few of these can compare to the massive markdowns set to come. In fact, every item on this list will be at least $50 cheaper than its regular price. Because Sam's Club rolls out its Black Friday sale in waves, some pre-Black Friday items are already available, while others will arrive on Thanksgiving Day. This makes it easier to get your hands on the specific items you're seeking out during the hectic holiday season. All in all, if you're looking for useful gifts for loved ones (or some nifty appliances to use yourself), you should absolutely give Sam's Club a shot this Black Friday.