If you're getting really adventurous with your pumpkin pie baking this holiday season, you may decide to forgo the canned stuff all together and make the puree from scratch. It's a choice that's celebrated by some and frowned upon by others. In fact, there are a good handful of celebrity chefs, including Ina Garten, that say canned puree is the way to go and not to bother cooking your own pumpkin for pie. Whatever your feelings, though, if this is the choice you decide to make, you'll want to be careful because potential mistakes abound.

According to Jess Rice, if you decide to make your own pumpkin puree, it's vital that you get the texture right. As she said, "No one wants a slice of pie with too much texture in it — the beauty of pumpkin pie is when it's so creamy you can't even believe it's a squash!"

After you initially cook the pumpkin, it's important to squeeze most of the moisture from the squash. Otherwise, your puree will be watery. Then, thoroughly blend the pumpkin before you use it in the pie. It only takes a few minutes in the food processor or blender and, after pureeing, you can further prevent any undesirable chunks or stringiness by running the pumpkin through a sieve.