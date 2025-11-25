The Last-Minute Fix To Save A Runny Pumpkin Pie Before Thanksgiving Dinner

Is it even Thanksgiving without a kitchen disaster? We've covered how to smooth out lumpy gravy and fix a dry Thanksgiving turkey. Now we're back to save your runny pumpkin pie. Runny pies are one of those tricky disasters where the causes sometimes contradict each other. Underbaked pie? Soggy. Overbaked pie? Soggy. Your first task is to determine which is which.

If your pie is undercooked, the filling won't be fully set. Poke a knife into the side of the pie — not the center — and check to see if it comes out clean. If it's undercooked, the filling will still cling to the knife. Put it back in the oven and try to be patient. Keep the oven low and slow and watch the pie to avoid overbaking.

Don't stress too much about a slightly jiggly center. A perfectly baked pie should wobble right out of the oven. As long as the edges are set, you're good to go. The center will finish cooking as the pie cools. Just don't rush the process since placing a warm pie in the refrigerator can lead to a soggy center and introduce condensation along the crust.