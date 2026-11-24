Swap Potatoes With This Hearty Frozen Find For A More Flavorful Stew
If you love traditional stew, be it beef, lamb, or other meats, then you already know how potatoes are a seemingly nonnegotiable component of the dish. Beyond bulking up the stew, they soak up flavor and thicken the broth until it turns gravy-like. For the same reason, you can use this starchy veggie to make soup creamier without dairy. However, if for whatever reason you're not in the mood for potatoes, there's a simple hack to eliminate them from stew recipes without sacrificing flavor or bulk: Simply swap the potatoes with frozen pierogies. You may never want to make stew the traditional way ever again because this hearty ingredient can markedly boost the flavor of the dish.
The process of making pierogi at home can be painstaking, so it's best to use frozen pierogies for this. It's also important to only add the dumplings after you've simmered the dish for at least an hour. This way, the beef, carrots, and other veggies are already tender. Once you've added the pierogi, bring the stew to a boil and cook for five more minutes. This gives the dumplings time to soften and soak up all the flavor from the broth. In recipes that require peas, pierogies can be added at the same time as frozen peas since the latter is also typically added toward the end in order for them to retain their bright green pop and not get mushy.
How to choose the right pierogi filling for your stew
Before grabbing whatever frozen pierogi bag you can find at the supermarket, you should know these dumplings come with various fillings. Some are savory, others are sweet, and certain variants pack a spicy kick. As such, you need to carefully choose your pierogies before tossing them into your stew since the type of filling inside them will influence the dish's flavor profile.
Speaking of variety, the popular brand Mrs. T's Pierogies offers a good selection, including dumplings filled with potato and onion, a four-cheese medley, and a combination of potato, cheddar, and spicy jalapeños. The New York-based Ukrainian brand Veselka also sells frozen pierogi with different filling options, including braised beef short rib or rustic chicken and vegetable. There's also no shortage of filling options at Bandi Foods. The wholesale food distributor lists 32 pierogi products on its website ranging from sauerkraut and mushroom to cherry to cottage cheese. With such a diverse selection, it's no surprise that even the larger-than-life celebrity chef Martha Stewart can't get enough of these dumplings.
When picking pierogies for stew, consider how their filling will affect or complement the other ingredients. Potato and cheese varieties will add extra richness and creaminess to the broth, while onion-filled dumplings introduce sweet and savory notes. Meat-filled pierogies, meanwhile, can make an already hearty stew heartier.