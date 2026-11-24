If you love traditional stew, be it beef, lamb, or other meats, then you already know how potatoes are a seemingly nonnegotiable component of the dish. Beyond bulking up the stew, they soak up flavor and thicken the broth until it turns gravy-like. For the same reason, you can use this starchy veggie to make soup creamier without dairy. However, if for whatever reason you're not in the mood for potatoes, there's a simple hack to eliminate them from stew recipes without sacrificing flavor or bulk: Simply swap the potatoes with frozen pierogies. You may never want to make stew the traditional way ever again because this hearty ingredient can markedly boost the flavor of the dish.

The process of making pierogi at home can be painstaking, so it's best to use frozen pierogies for this. It's also important to only add the dumplings after you've simmered the dish for at least an hour. This way, the beef, carrots, and other veggies are already tender. Once you've added the pierogi, bring the stew to a boil and cook for five more minutes. This gives the dumplings time to soften and soak up all the flavor from the broth. In recipes that require peas, pierogies can be added at the same time as frozen peas since the latter is also typically added toward the end in order for them to retain their bright green pop and not get mushy.