The Larger-Than-Life Celebrity Chef Who Loves Pierogi

If you're a fan of Polish food, chances are you know just how delicious a good pierogi is. As one of the very best comfort foods in the world, it's no surprise that many enjoy the tasty Polish dumpling — including one of the most beloved and respected homemakers and celebrity chefs, Martha Stewart. The chef has expressed her love for pierogi repeatedly throughout the years, even featuring the food prominently at her Las Vegas restaurant known as The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

Stewart's love for pierogi comes from when she was a child, as her mother (who she affectionately calls "Big Martha") was a master at making pierogi. Stewart was so taken by her mother's incredible rendition that she frequently cites the classic dish as her all-around favorite food in the world. With that being said, it's important to know that there is no one way to make pierogi, according to Martha and her mother. While many think of pierogi as delicious, savory dumplings stuffed with potatoes, cheese, or maybe even some mushrooms, Stewart's mom also had an affinity for sweet pierogi — a much lesser appreciated variation of the classic dish.