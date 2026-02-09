The Larger-Than-Life Celebrity Chef Who Loves Pierogi
If you're a fan of Polish food, chances are you know just how delicious a good pierogi is. As one of the very best comfort foods in the world, it's no surprise that many enjoy the tasty Polish dumpling — including one of the most beloved and respected homemakers and celebrity chefs, Martha Stewart. The chef has expressed her love for pierogi repeatedly throughout the years, even featuring the food prominently at her Las Vegas restaurant known as The Bedford by Martha Stewart.
Stewart's love for pierogi comes from when she was a child, as her mother (who she affectionately calls "Big Martha") was a master at making pierogi. Stewart was so taken by her mother's incredible rendition that she frequently cites the classic dish as her all-around favorite food in the world. With that being said, it's important to know that there is no one way to make pierogi, according to Martha and her mother. While many think of pierogi as delicious, savory dumplings stuffed with potatoes, cheese, or maybe even some mushrooms, Stewart's mom also had an affinity for sweet pierogi — a much lesser appreciated variation of the classic dish.
Martha Stewart's pierogi recipes are absolutely legendary
Unsurprisingly, Martha Stewart and her mother have their own family recipe for one of the most popular versions of the dumplings: potato-filled pierogi. The homemade pierogi dough is made using sour cream, milk, an egg, and flour, while the filling is made of cheese, cornmeal, salt, pepper, and, of course, potatoes. These are then elevated even further with the inclusion of brown butter as a topping. Needless to say, making homemade pierogi is a notoriously difficult task, and while these ingredients seem relatively simple, the amount of work that goes into making the dough and filling, sealing the filling within the dough, and cooking them effectively is incredibly difficult. With this in mind, it's no surprise that the remarkable dish goes for $39.99 a plate at The Bedford.
Big Martha also enjoyed making blueberry pierogi for dessert. These followed a similar ingredient list to the more traditional savory pierogi when it comes to the dough but are filled solely with crushed blueberries and sugar rather than a bevy of savory ingredients. The pierogi are then topped with a spiced sour cream — which includes vanilla extract, confectioners' sugar, and nutmeg — that further improves and emphasizes the sweet twist on the classic dish. Nevertheless, regardless of whether it's sweet or savory, Stewart's family recipes for the dish have you covered no matter what kind of pierogi you're craving.