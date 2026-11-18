9 Highest-Rated Coffees To Find On Your Next Trip To Costco
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The best cup of joe can be found in the unlikeliest of places, but no one enjoys when a newly purchased bag or can of coffee turns out to be a disappointment. Of course, you could always stick to inexpensive coffee blends that people actually like. If you don't personally enjoy it, it's still not a complete loss. Another safe route toward a new-to-you coffee experience is to listen to the hype. If there's one tip I have for first time Costco shoppers (and seasoned Costco shoppers) looking to try something new, it's to read reviews.
The highest-rated Costco coffees may come as a surprise, and if you miss the word-of-mouth you might miss out entirely. Whether you're in need of a good instant coffee for those rushed moments, an inexpensive go-to, or a blend that will help you to pause and bask in the moment — someone has already found it amongst the Costco aisles. This list is for the coffees that fellow Costco shoppers have hyped up or flagged as hidden gems. Before your next Costco trip, take a look for something new to try.
Peet's Coffee Decaf House Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods
For Keurig owners and decaf drinkers, Peet's Coffee Decaf House Blend K-Cup Pods are the perfect go-to for your next cup. Whether you're always a decaf drinker or just want the option for an afternoon mug of coffee that won't keep you up all night, nearly 10,000 reviews for this dark roast make it clear these pods are a great choice at 4.8 stars. Each package includes 60 recyclable K-Cup pods to last you however long you need.
Pick up Peet's Coffee Decaf House Blend K-Cup Pods from Costco for $44.99 only online .
San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee
If decaf and coffee pods aren't for you, San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee is a 100% Arabica dark roast with a bold, smoky flavor. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Costco's website, this whole bean coffee holds strong at 4.8 stars. The blend comes as a set of two bags, each with 48 ounces of beans.
Purchase San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $54.99 only online.
Ruta Maya Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Ruta Maya Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee is highly praised with over 4,000 reviews. This coffee is grown by a cooperative of 1,500 farmers in Chiapas, Mexico, and is roasted in Texas. The medium blend has low acidity and is great either on its own or with your preferred milk additive.
Purchase a 5-pound bag of Ruta Maya Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $49.99 only online.
Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee
For the days when you need a serious pick-me-up, cold brew is a great choice. This 12-pack of 11-ounce cans of Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee is a highly-rated Costco purchase, and reviewers note that it's good on its own or served over ice with your preferred creamer. As a bonus, each can only has 15 calories.
Pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee from Costco for $19.99.
Nescafe Taster's Choice Instant Coffee
Some people drink instant coffee every morning while others like to keep it on hand for those just-in-case moments. Either way, finding a decent-tasting instant coffee can be a challenge. Nescafe Taster's Choice Instant Coffee is loved by Costco shoppers, so you don't have to do any guesswork. To make this light-medium roast, simply add a scoop to hot water or milk. With this in your pantry, you'll never miss out on a good cup of coffee again.
Pick up a 14-ounce container of Nescafe Taster's Choice Instant Coffee from Costco for $24.99.
Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods
Ever since the Kirkland name took over Costco 31 years ago it's been a trusted part of the shopping experience. Kirkland Signature Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods are a staple for Keurig owners looking to enjoy a flavorful medium roast on the daily without breaking the bank.
Purchase a pack of 120 Kirkland Signature Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods from Costco for $41.99.
Kirkland Signature Dark Roast Colombian Coffee
Almost 10,000 reviews and 4.8 stars should tell you that a cup of Kirkland Signature Dark Roast Colombian Coffee won't disappoint. This 3-pound container of finely ground coffee is perfect for pour-over brewing, reusable coffee pods, an espresso machine, or whatever other brewing method you prefer.
Pick up a container of Kirkland Signature Dark Roast Colombian Coffee on your next Costco trip for $24.99.
Caffe D'Vita Instant Mocha Cappuccino
Caffe D'Vita Instant Mocha Cappuccino can be enjoyed hot, iced, or blended; every serving method tastes as good as an expensive trip to the cafe. You can enjoy this mix on it's own or with coffee, and some reviews even mention finding success using it in baked goods. No matter how you enjoy it, the cappuccino flavor is worth giving a try if you haven't yet discovered it.
Purchase a 4-pound container of Caffe D'Vita Instant Mocha Cappuccino for $17.49.
Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Bean Blend
If you prefer to grind your coffee beans, try Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Bean Blend. This 100% Arabica, medium-dark roast has a smooth, nutty flavor and is roasted in small batches. Made from organically grown coffee beans, thousands of Costco shoppers have already enjoyed it and made it a permanent shopping list item.
Purchase a two-pack of 2-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Bean Blend for $46.99 only online.