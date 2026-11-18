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The best cup of joe can be found in the unlikeliest of places, but no one enjoys when a newly purchased bag or can of coffee turns out to be a disappointment. Of course, you could always stick to inexpensive coffee blends that people actually like. If you don't personally enjoy it, it's still not a complete loss. Another safe route toward a new-to-you coffee experience is to listen to the hype. If there's one tip I have for first time Costco shoppers (and seasoned Costco shoppers) looking to try something new, it's to read reviews.

The highest-rated Costco coffees may come as a surprise, and if you miss the word-of-mouth you might miss out entirely. Whether you're in need of a good instant coffee for those rushed moments, an inexpensive go-to, or a blend that will help you to pause and bask in the moment — someone has already found it amongst the Costco aisles. This list is for the coffees that fellow Costco shoppers have hyped up or flagged as hidden gems. Before your next Costco trip, take a look for something new to try.