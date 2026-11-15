You'll Never Defrost Meat In Hot Water Again After Finding Out About This Rule

Freezing meat is one of the most useful moves in a home cook's arsenal. It lets you keep plenty of food on reserve for future meals, and it takes the pressure off if you'd rather have takeout instead of a home-cooked meal. But once you're ready to cook, how do you defrost your meat in a timely fashion? You've heard about using water to defrost meat — so why not give it a bath in some hot water? That makes it thaw quicker, right? Maybe so, but experts warn us that it could also increase your risks of foodborne illness.

When discussing 11 mistakes to avoid when defrosting your meat, experts tell us to avoid submerging your frozen meat in hot water. According to David Rose, the executive chef at Omaha Steaks, "Hot water can raise the temperature of the meat, putting it in the bacteria danger zone." Basically, bacteria dislikes very cold temperatures and very hot temperatures — so what happens when you put your chicken or steak in a lukewarm bath? It can rise over 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which is when bacteria really starts to get busy.