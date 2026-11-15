When I Feel Like Time Traveling, I Sip A Cocktail In An Old Bank Vault At This Chattanooga Speakeasy

There's just something cool about stepping into an old building with those unique and interesting architectural elements that we so rarely see anymore: beams, stained glass, archways. Old buildings have almost an otherworldliness to them as they transport you to another time. I always find myself trying to imagine what it must have been like to be in the same space decades or even centuries ago. Maybe laundry once hung from that tiny window. Someone cooked dinner in that old brick fireplace. That same dressing area held everything from corsets and petticoats to Travis Kelcee jerseys.

Buildings are saturated with former existences: The floor is warped from absorbing the weight of a century's worth of steps and the stone railing is worn smooth from the touch of millions of hands. It's fascinating (and maybe a little creepy, but like, good-creepy) to think of all the lives and people and stories and history and experiences and events that every old building has witnessed. If old walls could talk, they'd never shut up.

I've always been drawn to historic buildings and never much cared for the shiny new ones — which is why I so enjoy The Vault in The Waymark Hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Waymark is a hotel that was recently renovated from an old bank building, and The Vault is a bar inside the actual, original vault where they used to keep all the bank's money and valuables. The bags of cash and safety deposit boxes may be long gone, but they've been replaced with something equally valuable, at least to some. Bottles of pricy, clearly high-quality whiskeys and liquors line the bar — such as a coveted bottle of Van Winkle 12-Year Bourbon, which sells for $72 a shot.