This Popular McDonald's Holiday Treat Is Back — But Fans Have One Major Complaint They Can't Let Go

When it comes to major seasonal releases, many of us think of McDonald's legendary fan-favorite McRib (I've gotten one already), but there's also a sweet one that usually comes out too. It's the McDonald's Holiday Pie, which is a hand pie shell filled with vanilla pudding and topped with cheerful sprinkles. If you've never had one, it sort of tastes like a sugar cookie or a cake batter-flavored treat, and yes, they are always that pale-looking. I know plenty of people who are obsessed with this thing (my wife included), but before you get too excited, I'm unfortunately here to break the news that not everyone will be able to get their hands on one.

Instagram food influencer @markie_devo put up a post, saying, "I got mine at McDonald's in Brooklyn, NY. Check your McD's app for participating locations." The key here is "participating locations," because this release is likely to be scarce, at least according to angry commenters. One questioned why McDonald's sells the dessert in only some regions. "They're a multi billion dollar business, they can transport to all 50 states easily," the user lamented. Another bummed commenter wrote, "I lived on these back in NY in the early 2000's. Now I live in AZ and they NEVER have them. Depressing" (via Instagram).