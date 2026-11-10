4 Changes Coming To Your Favorite Chains In 2027

One of the main benefits of fast food chains is that you usually know what you're going to get. Sure, there may be a few changes depending on how a particular franchisee runs the restaurant, and there can be even more changes abroad (like how the Norwegian McMuffin is heartier); but on the whole, a burger is a burger. Still, that doesn't mean fast food chains are frozen in time.

There are plenty of moves being made in the background that customers may not even notice, including technological adaptation, redesigns, and expansion across the globe. In particular, 2027 will see some modifications at your favorite chains. We're pointing out four changes that speak to general trends in fast food as well as the direction that some specific chains are heading. You may not necessarily see these changes happen where you are immediately, but these are the changes you ought to look out for next year.