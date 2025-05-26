The Fast Food-Themed Hotel That Was A Total Disaster

Although it's still one of the most successful restaurant chains in human history, McDonald's has had its share of swings and misses. The Arch Deluxe is known as its biggest failure, and it's best not to ask what happened to McDonald's pizza. But although it's fairly obscure, there may be no flop more bizarre than the Golden Arch Hotel, a short-lived attempt at a McDonald's-themed hotel, which sounds like something out of a Paul Verhoeven science fiction movie.

The story begins in Switzerland, of all places. In the late '90s, Urs Hammer, the chairman of McDonald's Switzerland at the time, was urged by corporate headquarters to come up with novel proposals for diversification — and by gum, he gave them one. As outlandish as the idea may seem, it's not completely off the wall. Hotels, after all, can be a very lucrative industry – as Donald Trump (a known McDonald's lover) can attest.

Zurich, where the first Golden Arch Hotel was built, was one of the world's most important financial hubs, meaning there would be plenty of wealthy international visitors who might want to give this unusual hotel a try. This was the late '90s and early 2000s — a time when this kind of limitless blue-sky thinking was encouraged. (Remember Microsoft's Smart Home?)