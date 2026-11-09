This Boxed Costco Find Makes An Easy Holiday Party Appetizer: 'Love That It Comes With Everything'
As autumn carries on, Costco is getting ready for all the holiday festivities that are coming up by introducing new and returning items to store shelves. The Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark returned early this year at Costco, but the new charcuterie tree kit produced by Edible Architecture has also made quite the impression on consumers at the membership retailer.
The charcuterie kit has debuted within the past week at a handful of Costco locations, with many fans hoping it becomes available nationwide in the near future. The kit's contents have made it particularly intriguing to those who want to lessen the amount of individual items they need to buy for their charcuterie setup. The tree features salami, asiago cheese cubes, and green olives alongside a tree frame and tree topper to make it a tasty and beautiful centerpiece for holiday get-togethers. Plus, the kit costs $14.99, making it a fairly affordable product to purchase relative to how unique and useful it is.
How do people feel about the new edible charcuterie tree at Costco?
Charcuterie fans have gotten to enjoy many new and exciting kits and bundles in recent years, with Costco first hopping onto the charcuterie trend in late 2023 and other grocery chains doing so in the years since. The newest Costco charcuterie product is continuing the trend of positive reviews as it's the perfect intersection of novelty and usefulness for those looking to take their platters up a notch this holiday season. "Love that it comes with everything," one Instagram comment read beneath a post about the new item. Another commenter held a similar sentiment, stating, "This is so cute! The perfect party package!"
One thing to keep in mind is the tree's relatively limited variety. While it comes in at 17 ounces, the three core items included in it are really only part of what completes a great charcuterie arrangement. For that reason, the Edible Architecture Charcuterie Tree Kit alone might not cut it if you plan to have a large gathering with many differing tastes this holiday season. To cover all your bases for your next charcuterie night, it'd be in your best interest to purchase some crackers, one or two of Costco's best fall-inspired cheeses, and a few of the store's many cured meats to accompany the edible tree.