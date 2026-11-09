Sam's Club's 2 New Cake Flavors Have Shoppers Running: 'Gonna Make Me Cancel My Costco Membership'

When it comes to baked goods, Sam's Club appears to make many such items in-house every day. This is according to a Reddit thread, which speculates how Sam's Club is capable of putting out a variety of pastries on a regular basis. But when it comes to cakes like Cookie Lovers' Cake Duo, one commenter noted, "Virtually everything comes in frozen and is then finished in store. Cakes come in baked and frozen — they are thawed and decorated in store. Most items come in dough form frozen and are baked in store. You're right that baked fresh doesn't mean from scratch."

This isn't necessarily a relevation. We've also previously written about the fact that many baked goods come frozen to stores like Costco, and freezing such items is a perfectly good way to prevent them going stale. Just ask Ina Garten, who swears by doing this with bread. However, not everyone seems to find this appealing; one commenter on that TikTok video wrote, "Sucks now all their bakery items come in premade and frozen."

Some TikTok commenters have also noted that these cakes haven't arrived in all stores yet, since their respective locations haven't stocked them. But it's likely they'll arrive in the soontime, and with the holiday season coming up, the Member's Mark Cookie Lovers' Cake Duo is one purchase that's sure to feed a small crowd with a sweet tooth.