The Simple Request That Can Get You A Cart Full Of Costco Bakery Items On The Cheap

Yep, you read that right — a cart full of Costco bakery items on the cheap. This is one of the greatest hidden secrets of the Costco bakery, and the simple request is to ask the bakery department if you can purchase items by the case. Certain items in the Costco bakery are made fresh in-house while others are delivered frozen and require baking or finishing before they are ready to sell. Frozen, unbaked items as well as items that arrive frozen but need some sort of finishing touch before being added to store shelves are typically the types of products that will be available to purchase by the case at a cheaper per-item price.

The selection of items available by the case can vary depending on the location. In Canada, Costco explicitly offers several bakery products for sale by the case, including an eight-pack of its Tuxedo cake as well as a six-pack of its plain cheesecake, each for roughly $100. Canadian Costcos also sell 200 croissants for $73, 80 bagels for $40, and 160 ciabatta buns for $30. Meanwhile, frozen cases of Costco's bakery cookie dough are offered at American Costco Business Centers for a discounted price. Before you start whipping up big dinner plans, it's best to check with your local Costco to see what's available by the case.