Yes, You Can Buy Cases Of Frozen Bakery Cookie Dough At Costco — But There's A Catch

If you love Costco's chocolate chunk cookies (because who doesn't?), the only thing coming between you and a frozen case of 120 "pucks" of chocolate chunk cookie dough is a trip to the nearest Costco Business Center. Depending on where you live in the United States, this may be easier for some than others, considering there are less than 30 locations in the entire country. On the bright side, any active Costco membership will allow you to shop at a Costco Business Center. (If you're located in Canada, these frozen cookie dough boxes are apparently sold in normal Costco stores.)

Whether it's a stockpile of 120 cookies for the average household, a single person, or a business, it's worth the extra mile for the unbeatable price. Typically, a 24-count box of Costco's prepared chocolate chunk cookies costs $9.99 in store, which is $0.41 per cookie. This frozen case of 120 chocolate chunk cookies, however, is $31.89, which is $0.26 per cookie. In this economy, the only thing you can buy cheaper than that is a gumball from a gumball machine.

If Costco's prepared chocolate chunk cookies are already a regular purchase in your routine, then popping into a Costco Business Center (if you're near one) and purchasing a case would be the same as buying the prepared cookies on five different trips. You'd also be paying $17 extra versus going with the frozen cookie case.

What's more, it won't just be a stop for a ton of cookies either. Many of the items sold at Costco warehouses are sold at Costco Business Centers – including meat, produce, cleaning supplies, and home essentials — and in larger quantities.