Yes, You Can Buy Cases Of Frozen Bakery Cookie Dough At Costco — But There's A Catch
If you love Costco's chocolate chunk cookies (because who doesn't?), the only thing coming between you and a frozen case of 120 "pucks" of chocolate chunk cookie dough is a trip to the nearest Costco Business Center. Depending on where you live in the United States, this may be easier for some than others, considering there are less than 30 locations in the entire country. On the bright side, any active Costco membership will allow you to shop at a Costco Business Center. (If you're located in Canada, these frozen cookie dough boxes are apparently sold in normal Costco stores.)
Whether it's a stockpile of 120 cookies for the average household, a single person, or a business, it's worth the extra mile for the unbeatable price. Typically, a 24-count box of Costco's prepared chocolate chunk cookies costs $9.99 in store, which is $0.41 per cookie. This frozen case of 120 chocolate chunk cookies, however, is $31.89, which is $0.26 per cookie. In this economy, the only thing you can buy cheaper than that is a gumball from a gumball machine.
If Costco's prepared chocolate chunk cookies are already a regular purchase in your routine, then popping into a Costco Business Center (if you're near one) and purchasing a case would be the same as buying the prepared cookies on five different trips. You'd also be paying $17 extra versus going with the frozen cookie case.
What's more, it won't just be a stop for a ton of cookies either. Many of the items sold at Costco warehouses are sold at Costco Business Centers – including meat, produce, cleaning supplies, and home essentials — and in larger quantities.
There are so many ways to enjoy so many cookies
The other great part about scoring this cookie deal is the endless possibilities. Since it's frozen cookie dough, you don't have to worry about it going bad a few days later like the fresh-baked cookies and you can prepare however many you want to eat at a time. Simply take them out of the freezer, bake according to the directions, and you'll have warm, bakery-fresh cookies ready to enjoy in no time.
Keep in mind they come in cases from the Costco Business Center, which means they're perfect for large events. Grab a box of these babies the next time you're hosting, need to bring something to a holiday or graduation party, are holding a large work meeting. You can even serve them as trendy, late-night bites at your wedding alongside milk.
With this many cookies, there's room to get creative. Use them as a fun way to serve ice cream by sandwiching any flavor between two cookies, like our absolute favorite vanilla ice cream brand. That, or chocolate chunk cookie pizza, anyone? This could easily done by thawing about a dozen cookie dough balls, lining them up next to one another, and pressing or rolling them into a circle. Bake the cookie pizza on a greased or lined pan, let it cool, then decorate with the best store-bought frosting, sweet sauces, and toppings. The cookie possibilities are endless and worth having on hand.