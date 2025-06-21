The Ina Garten Prep Step You Shouldn't Skip When Freezing Bread

Freezing bread is one of the easiest ways to keep it fresh (and you're not making the common food storage mistake of keeping it in the fridge, right?). But unless you do it right, pulling it out of the freezer later can turn into a hassle. Want just one slice? Too bad. You're chiseling away at a frozen brick. That's why Ina Garten's hack for freezing bread is actually worth stealing.

Instead of slicing the whole loaf or freezing it solid, Garten recommends cutting the bread into a few large chunks. Each piece gets tightly wrapped in foil and placed in a freezer bag. That way, you can pull out only what you need — no slices fused together, no half-stale loaf crumbling apart.

It's a smarter move than slicing: Thinner pieces expose more surface area to cold air, speeding up freezer burn. And if you're not feeding a crowd, you don't need an entire loaf at once. Big chunks strike the right balance — more flexible than a whole loaf, less fragile than individual slices.

Garten's domestic advice is often deceptively simple, but also backed by real logic. Which, frankly, is how you go from nuclear energy analyst in the White House Office of Management and Budget to full-time culinary icon.