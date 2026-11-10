Only Boomers Remember This Old-School Delicacy Meat That James Bond Ate For Breakfast

Nowadays we associate baby boomers with comfortable excess: Margaritavilles, cruise ship buffets, the works. But in fairness to the richest generation in history, this wasn't universally the case. Baby boomers, especially those in Europe, also grew up in the shadow of World War II. Rationing eventually ended, but old habits die hard and some boomers continued to eat grilled kidney afterward. It turns out they were in good company, as it was also eaten by James Bond.

The food makes an appearance in the novel "Dr. No", which despite being the basis for the first James Bond film was actually the sixth book in Ian Fleming's series. It's part of a large breakfast served to Bond by the titular villain in a luxurious prison. The spread consisted of (among other things) toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage. (It's not quite a full English breakfast, one of the many breakfasts from around the world you can try to switch things up, but it's close.) We suppose anyone would be tired after a meal like that, but Bond ends up conking out a little quicker than most with a little help from a sedative slipped into his meal by Dr. No himself. So long as you're not depending on the hospitality of a sinister criminal mastermind, you can eat grilled kidney with no such problems.