Banquet Vs Marie Callender's: Which Frozen Pot Pie Is The Hands-Down Best?

Life is full of perplexing questions such as: Can an all-powerful being create an object too heavy for even it to lift? Or why do your feet smell but your nose runs? We can't help with those queries, but we are able to provide clarity to the equally confounding puzzle of who makes the ultimate chicken pot pie — Banquet or Marie Callender's?

To tackle this, we submitted the two pies to a grueling head-to-head matchup. We considered everything from the nutritional profile to the overall flavor. We wanted to know which crust was flakier, which filling was creamier, and which pie deserves a spot in your freezer. To prepare them, we followed the package directions without using any of the easy tricks to upgrade a store-bought pot pie. While both pies could be prepared in the microwave, we opted to use a conventional oven.

Marie Callender's directions specified wrapping the edge of the crust in foil, which is a way to use a pantry staple to keep pot pie from burning. Since Banquet didn't provide the same directions, we didn't use that trick on its pie — and it showed in the results. It was a close competition, but after a comprehensive comparison, we feel confident naming one the hands-down best.