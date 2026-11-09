Is It Actually Illegal To Order A Medium-Rare Burger At A Restaurant?

There's nothing like a good burger. Burgers are an American institution. There's real joy in going out and ordering a burger just the way you want it, cooked precisely to your liking — even if your liking happens to be medium-rare.

Ordering a medium-rare burger in a restaurant isn't technically illegal in this country, but it can be a risky endeavor for both you and the restaurant serving you. That pink center some people strive for might jeopardize their health, and if several people get sick the restaurant they ordered their burgers from probably isn't going to be feeling too well either — and its reputation will be at stake.

That's because medium-rare is considered undercooked and serving undercooked beef has resulted in multiple cases of E. coli outbreaks, causing illness and sometimes even death. (Note that while serving an undercooked burger is not illegal, serving an E. coli-contaminated one still is.) If a burger isn't cooked at 155 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds (and ideally it'll be cooked to 160 degrees), any E. coli or other buggers that are enjoying that beef as much as you are will survive. That said, when a burger does get cooked longer and hotter, it's not only the pathogens that are killed — the medium-rare aspect also dies.

A medium-rare burger is a taste preference for people. Beef tends to dry out as it cooks down, so the closer to well-done that you get, the drier is your dinner. Less-cooked beef is going to be much juicier. But that delicious, juicy burger could come at a cost.