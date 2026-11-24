Close your eyes and try to imagine a scenario, where you grew up with no internet, no iPhones, and zero social media sources. Instead, you were surrounded not by hi-tech gadgets, but more like shag carpets and Saturday cartoons. We're talking about childhood in the 1970s, where bell-bottoms and disco fever were all the rage, and most afternoons after school were spent riding bikes around the neighborhood until the sun went down or mom came out on the porch and yelled that dinner was ready.

And speaking of dinner (and breakfast, lunch, and snacks, too), when it came to the '70s food that fueled those formative years, this groovy decade had many memorable bites. Grocery store shelves were full of brightly packaged treats and convenience foods that promised to make life Dyn-o-mite. Yet as far out as much of this fare was, not every culinary craze survived. Some beloved '70s favorites vanished as tastes (like fashion and hairdos) changed. In a blink, it was goodbye bell bottoms and Farrah Fawcett feathering, and hello to the next era (food included).

For the kids who grew up with them, though, those missing snacks and meals remain every bit as etched in their minds as their favorite episode of "The Brady Bunch." What are these nostalgia-sparking eats? We're so glad you asked! Join us for a trip back to when lava lamps gurgled, disco balls dazzled, and the cupboard held some super groovy, now-discontinued '70s foods.