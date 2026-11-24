11 Discontinued Foods That Defined A '70s Childhood
Close your eyes and try to imagine a scenario, where you grew up with no internet, no iPhones, and zero social media sources. Instead, you were surrounded not by hi-tech gadgets, but more like shag carpets and Saturday cartoons. We're talking about childhood in the 1970s, where bell-bottoms and disco fever were all the rage, and most afternoons after school were spent riding bikes around the neighborhood until the sun went down or mom came out on the porch and yelled that dinner was ready.
And speaking of dinner (and breakfast, lunch, and snacks, too), when it came to the '70s food that fueled those formative years, this groovy decade had many memorable bites. Grocery store shelves were full of brightly packaged treats and convenience foods that promised to make life Dyn-o-mite. Yet as far out as much of this fare was, not every culinary craze survived. Some beloved '70s favorites vanished as tastes (like fashion and hairdos) changed. In a blink, it was goodbye bell bottoms and Farrah Fawcett feathering, and hello to the next era (food included).
For the kids who grew up with them, though, those missing snacks and meals remain every bit as etched in their minds as their favorite episode of "The Brady Bunch." What are these nostalgia-sparking eats? We're so glad you asked! Join us for a trip back to when lava lamps gurgled, disco balls dazzled, and the cupboard held some super groovy, now-discontinued '70s foods.
1. Betty Crocker Mug O' Lunch
You've likely seen them, Twitter and other social media accounts full of discontinued snack foods? Well, one of those is where our first '70s discontinued childhood food, Mug O' Lunch, makes an appearance. Brought on the scene by General Mills in 1976, it was an instant meal before microwaves were a common thing. Kids tore open a pouch, dumped the dry mix in a mug, added boiling water, then waited a few minutes before stirring their ways to mac and cheese, beef or chicken noodles, or spaghetti bliss (no microwave, or expert chef, required).
It was basically a hot lunch with the effort level of making a cup of instant hot cocoa, which sounds pretty groovy for a hungry kid for whom patience is a four-letter word. As for memories regarding Mug O' Lunch? Some kids painted the mac and cheese as intensely cheesy, with a flavor so good it outshone even the popular boxed versions of the time. Others loved having a warm mugful during seasons when temperatures dipped.And then there were fond recollections of the crunchy, not-quite-cooked noodle bits, which were apparently a positive feature rather than a flaw.
Naturally, not everyone was buying what Mug O' Lunch was selling, with some kids of the '70s recalling it as a culinary punishment versus pleasure. The product disappeared by the early 1980s, but nostalgia keeps some folks campaigning for a comeback.
2. Space Dust
We've written before about how Pop Rocks are one of the best nostalgic candies to include as a stocking stuffer when Christmastime rolls around, but did you know that there is actually another fizzy, sizzling candy, known as Space Dust, that hit peak popularity in the 1970s? General Foods introduced Space Dust in 1976, giving '70s kids a powdered spin on the same tongue-tingling recipe behind Pop Rocks. With Space Dust, rather than chunks of sugary crystals, kiddos ripped open pouches to reveal tiny, fizzy specks that crackled and popped in their mouths. Basically, it was like the effervescent glitter that exploded like candy coated fireworks on your tongue.
The name and powdery look sparked parental concerns (some adults were of the opinion this candy and illegal drugs were doppelgängers they found far too close for comfort). Due to the hems and haws, the brand was renamed Cosmic Candy. But even a new label couldn't change its fate. Problems continued to plague the candy, including unfounded gossip claiming it was dangerous when combined with soda. Its creator went public to quell the fear, but by the early 1980s, Space Dust and its renamed incarnation were dead to the (snack) world.
For '70s kids, the discontinued food still crackles in their memories. Fans recall the fizzy sensation so vividly they can almost feel it sparking on their tongues again. Others remember getting packets on holidays, while one nostalgic admirer reckoned the packaging alone was worth its pocket-money price.
3. General Mills Pizza Spins
Pizza Spins are among the discontinued vintage snacks folks who lived through the 1970s miss most. General Mills circled its wagons to roll out Pizza Spins in the late 1960s, and the crunchy, wheel-shaped crackers kept careening through '70s childhood snack time until the mid-1970s. Each bite-size round promised big pizza flavor, complete with notes of tomato, Parmesan cheese, garlic, pepper, and pizza spices. The cracker packaging upped the pizzeria imagery by drawing color inspiration from the Italian flag (think green, white, and red), and featured pictures of pizza and the little cracker-wheels themselves.
And just like that, Pizza Spins turned one of America's most iconic and adored meals into a poppable snack you could eat by the handful. Think of them as a portable pizza dream becoming reality for '70s kiddos who couldn't necessarily order a pie every time a craving hit. Although these '70s childhood snacks were indeed discontinued, you could say the fan club for these faux pizza crackers never really folded.
Case in point? Even today, nostalgic snack seekers still beg for a Pizza Spins revival tour, while admitting they've spent years searching for something similar. Memories aren't unanimously adoring, however, as one fan remembers the box's pizza picture promising much more than the crackers actually delivered as far as pizza flavor was concerned. Regardless, even though these wheels stopped turning decades ago, the loyal fans are still ready to give them another spin.
4. General Mills Sir Grapefellow Cereal
If breakfast cereals in the '70s could enlist in a cartoon dogfight, Sir Grapefellow would be ready to take flight. General Mills sent this grape-flavored cereal soaring into the grocery aisles in 1972, alongside what was posed as its rival, Baron von Redberry, instantly turning breakfast into a battle between World War I-style fighter pilots (the cereals' mascots). Sir Grapefellow's oat cereal pieces came with grape-flavored marshmallows the brand dubbed "starbits."
The concept had a distinctly '70s kind of wonky charm (two cereal mascots playing rival aces, each trying to win over young eaters). However, unlike the later introduced monster cereal thrillers of Count Chocula and Franken Berry, these flyers couldn't land the planes long-term. Sir Grapefellow disappeared after a few years, leaving behind devastated, yet still devoted, breakfast cereal nostalgists. Among those whose allegiance is still flying high, one '70s child remembers writing to General Mills upon learning of the discontinuation of their childhood favorite, practically begging the brand to bring it back.
Others still recall its taste, texture, and the pale lilac hue the milk took on when meeting its Sir Grapefellow match. As to the reasons for its ultimate demise, some have wondered whether the grape flavor's association with children's medicine might have worked against it. Regardless, even though this high-flying breakfast hero ultimately ran out of fuel, Sir Grapefellow will always occupy the highest altitude of cereal nostalgia for '70s kids.
5. Morton Frozen Donuts
A bakery-worthy breakfast, without even having to leave the house? In the 1970s, Morton's Frozen Donuts promised exactly that. The morning treats, found in the grocery store freezer aisle, came ready for a quick warm-up, and, once completed, folks had the extreme pleasure of feasting on donut-shop pleasures right at home. Now, these were the days before every kitchen counter boasted a microwave, so heating these sweet morsels in the oven was the rule of the game, and the end result was a decadently sweet, post-sunrise reward.
The box of this now-discontinued '70s food promised bakery magic, with commercials showcasing bakery counters piled high with professional-looking donuts, pitching Morton's as a way to get that just-made taste at home. Some families were so devoted that Morton's donuts joined the company's other frozen staples found regularly in their freezers, including pot pies and fried chicken.
As for favorites? The glazed donuts still have fans, but the jelly version inspires especially intense nostalgia. Former customers remember warming them until the outside turned perfectly crisp and the filling grew gloriously gooey. Others recall relishing cinnamon-sugar donuts on early school mornings, Boston creams, honey buns, or mini donuts that practically melted in the mouth. One childhood fan even admitted to hiding the stash from siblings. Not everyone waited for the oven, even, as one then-kiddo confessed to eating them straight from the freezer. You could confidently say these freezer finds made breakfast feel like a bakery field trip.
6. Jell-O Shake-a-Pudding
Forget the mixing bowl, because back in the 1970s, Jell-O decided it wanted to shake things up (literally), making pudding a hands-on production. The brand's Shake-a-Pudding was a follow-up to Royal's Shake-A-Pudd'n, using a simple formula of pudding powder, milk, and a container kids could shake to mix it altogether. Excellent idea, but things weren't always smooth sailing with this sweet treat.
Apparently, handing a '70s kid a shaker full of pudding ingredients was essentially the same as giving them a ticking time bomb (or dessert grenade waiting to detonate). Children of this era remember parents' chagrin at pudding contents splattered across walls and ceiling due to their Jell-O pudding-making hijinks. The Pollock-esque pudding splatters clearly suggested the mixing instructions may have been followed with a bit too much enthusiasm (those kiddos were shaking it like they meant it!).
When recollecting this '70s childhood food, the nostalgic response is as mixed as the pudding itself. Some remember loving it, even recalling it with the true intensity of devoted pudding enthusiasts. But there are the skeptics, whose reactions to old packaging suggest shaking things up with this sweet treat was not everyone's idea of a swinging '70s good time. One commenter practically seemed able to taste it, even now, though the memory of its actual flavor wasn't necessarily a happy one. That split verdict is part of the charm of discontinued childhood foods: One person's beloved all shook up sweet is another's bad vibration.
7. Danish Go-Rounds
Before toaster pastries became the modern-day, morning meal default, Kellogg's Danish Go-Rounds gave 70s kids' breakfasts a sweet little spin. These tasty spiralled pastry treats have often been compared with Pop-Tarts, but fans remember these possessing softer pastry, with more generous jam filling, and a glaze that could crackle like candy. Some ate them straight from the wrapper, while others toasted them. For many, how you ate them was perhaps the best part of this entire '70s childhood pastry experience. Some fans remember unwinding the spiral into a long, jammy tube, while others insist it essential the pastry be consumed in a proper swirl (a rule sounding, in their estimation, so sacred it might as well be written in some culinary Bible).
In fact, folks who loved Danish Go-Rounds still wish they could find the exact recipe and taste them again, some specifically recalling being genuinely out of sorts when stores stopped carrying them. One fan distinctly remembers riding a bike on summer days in the 1970s, all while eating the pastry and hoping Kellogg's would never discontinue it.
Others remember parents who didn't often buy them, which only made the treats more coveted. For fans who grew up with both products, Danish Go-Rounds far outshone Pop-Tarts in their opinion, thanks to a more pleasing texture and abundance of filling. And, while their discontinuation may have rid them from shelves, these spirals remain lodged in 70s kids' sweet memories as a treat they wish they could unwrap again.
8. Freakies Cereal
Let's get a little freaky next, shall we? Or at least Freakies, as in the cereal that ranks among the Boomer generation's most cherished breakfast memories. Brought onto the breakfast scene by Ralston in the early 1970s, Freakies was a sweetened, ring-shaped cereal sold with the help of colorful mascots. These characters danced and sang in commercials, drawing kids into a treasure hunt-type story centered around the fictional Freakies Tree. The boxes included character toys, giving Freakies fans an added mission to collect the entire character gang. Freakies disappeared in 1976 before returning briefly for one last Hail Mary hurrah in 1986.
Even though they are discontinued and no longer grace grocery store shelves, some '70s kids can still recall the jingle and characters with astonishing clarity. A few gathered the toys and magnets near religiously, while one nostalgic child admits to wishing they still had a favorite Freakies collectable, though a parent apparently tossed out the childhood treasure long ago. Talk about breakfast with a bit of emotional baggage!
The cereal itself gets a more complicated review decades later. Some remember loving Freakies as the last sugary cereal their health-freak moms allowed. Others suspect a bowl today might be less enchanting than their memory, and the mascots have been described in hindsight as bit more unsettling than uber-cute. Regardless of where you fall on this spectrum, the fact remains that while Freakies and its catchy jingle are gone, the earworm lives on.
9. Kraft Koogle
Back in the early 1970s, Kraft invited kiddos to spread a little silliness at snack time via Koogle, a flavored peanut butter that arrived in a fantasia of varieties including chocolate, vanilla, banana, and cinnamon. Its sales pitch insisted the product tasted just like the beloved nuts, without the icky side effect of leaving your tongue super-glued to the roof of your mouth (a bold promise for a notoriously sticky bread buddy).
And this peanut butter imposter was indeed bold, giving the beloved spread its own unique spin (call it going full disco, in fitting 1970s style). As is the case with many bold '70s childhood foods braving to divert from the norm, the less-than-conventional flavors inspired strong opinions. Some fans still campaign for a comeback, remembering practically living on the stuff. Others admit how they thought peers were rolling in the dough upon spotting this pot of gold in the pantry.
Yet not every '70s household was won over. Praise is spread thin in one sibling duo, who persuaded their mother to buy a jar only to discover they disliked it so much it sat abandoned in the cupboard ever after. Another commenter likened it to flavored shortening (not exactly a glowing endorsement). Koogle was eventually discontinued, its low-ish actual peanut count cited as part of that story, but even the jingle left its mark, with some kids remembering singing it until a parent finally gave in and bought a jar.
10. Libbyland Dinners
We've featured grocery store frozen dinners boasting the highest quality ingredients, but this next discontinued '70s food selection isn't exactly that. What it is is Libbyland Dinners, a popular creation that targeted kids as the core audience. While some Boomer meals, like casseroles and the like, would feed the whole family, these frozen entrees were specifically designed with individual, child-friendly portions in mind. To really grab the attention of mini munchers, Libbyland offered fabulously fun, adventure-themed trays, such as Safari Supper, Sea Diver's Dinner, Pirate Picnic, and Sundown Supper.
And the actual foods included? The fare of any '70s kids dreams. We're talking hot dogs, fish sticks, chicken patties, macaroni, and more, each with the must-have denouement of kid-approved dessert (super-sweet brownie, anyone?). The packaging was part of the attraction, too, with boxes featuring games and playful designs. For many fans, these meals were a special treat when the parents stepped out for a date leaving the babysitter to "bake."
And, while the food itself certainly wouldn't win any culinary award, that didn't stop kids from getting attached. One fan was so devoted that Libbyland was practically the only dinner they desired. The nostalgia runs so deep that people have even made artwork recreating the packaging to hang on their walls.
11. Body Buddies Cereal
Body Buddies arrived in 1979 with an aim to make breakfast sound healthy enough to win over parents, while persuading kids that nutritious eating could actually be cool. General Mills introduced the corn-puff cereal, infused with added vitamins, with a slogan promising that "Busy bodies love Body Buddies," which low-key sounds a bit more akin to some cheesy, motivational school gym poster than a stellar cereal slogan. The timing of the launch made sense, as health and fitness messaging was really gaining steam (the following decade would see the aerobics craze of the '80s jump, grapevine, and pony onto the scene).
But selling kids on a cereal with a wholesome image ended up a tricky mission. Let's just say these buddies weren't universally beloved (more foes than friends even). Some kids remember a flavor reminiscent of yellow Froot Loops, while others compared it unfavorably with Trix. One child gave a particularly blunt review, likening the taste to glue.
Still, not everyone hated it. Some folks remember Body Buddies as one of their first cereals, and one former fan even voiced appreciation for having a less sugary option at home. Others joke that the decade's marketing team was determined to make vitamins sound more exciting than the actual flavor tasted. Alas, Body Buddies may have been designed to make healthy eating hip, but it ultimately did not work out, ending up tasting like the cereal skipped flavor day to focus entirely on fitness fanfare.