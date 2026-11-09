Add A Spoonful Of This Staple For The Creamiest Bowl Of Mac And Cheese Of Your Life

Mac and cheese is arguably the most comforting of comfort foods, and many consider it one of the most popular Italian dishes (per YouGov). Yet not everyone knows the easiest way to make the creamiest bowl. The secret is to add the same ingredient recommended for elevating boxed mac and cheese: cream cheese.

This refrigerator staple is known for its mild, creamy taste, subtle sweetness, and pleasant tanginess. It's often used as a frosting and filling for cakes and pastries. And adding it to mac and cheese can do more than enhance its flavor; it can also make the dish a whole lot creamier because of its thick, velvety consistency.

The trick to perfectly incorporating cream cheese into mac and cheese is knowing when to add it. While you can add a spoonful of cream cheese to a bowl of freshly baked mac and cheese and mix it thoroughly before serving, it's better to do it while preparing the cheese sauce. The cream cheese will not only thicken the sauce, but it will also act as a binding agent, preventing the cheese sauce from separating or forming clumps. After making a roux with butter and flour, pour in the milk and stir continuously until the mixture thickens. Lower the heat, and then add the different cheeses for your recipe. Once they start to melt, add a spoonful or two of softened cream cheese, and stir thoroughly until the sauce has a uniform, creamy consistency.