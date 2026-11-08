Burger King Was Owned By This Beloved Bakery Brand From The '60s To The '80s

Before Burger King became one of the most popular fast food chains in America, it went through a lot of changes. With Burger King's scandal-ridden history, it's not surprising the chain has had at least six corporate ownership switches. One noteworthy switch was when the Pillsbury Company acquired the company for $18 million in 1967. The beloved bakery brand took over all 274 Burger King locations as part of the deal, officially marking Pillsbury's entry into the restaurant industry. The acquisition came as the then-13-year-old restaurant chain was struggling with sales and profitability.

Under Pillsbury, Burger King saw exponential growth and expansion, giving the restaurant brand the boost it needed to become a national competitor and rival the likes of McDonald's. The chain opened thousands of restaurants during this period. (It had 4,743 locations by 1986, including 402 international stores in 25 countries.) But while Burger King thrived under Pillsbury, the bakery brand found itself in a takeover battle with British conglomerate Grand Met in 1988 which ended with the latter acquiring the former for $5.79 billion. This inadvertently meant that Grand Met (then the world's largest liquor company) became the default owner of Burger King until 2002, when it sold the restaurant chain to private equity.