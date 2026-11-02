Tuna Salad Becomes Much More Nutritious With This Easy Mayo Swap

Tuna salad is a great way to fix a quick and delicious lunch, though whether a mayo-based salad necessarily makes sense is up for debate. As much as we love our store-bought mayo, it's a calorie-dense condiment, with approximately 90-100 calories packed into a single tablespoon. Almost all of that comes from fat, which is why it tastes so darn good. But every now and then, mayo swaps are great if you want to cut down on calories or replace it with different nutritional building blocks (along with flavor). If you're on that track, consider using labneh in place of mayonnaise for your next batch of tuna salad.

Labneh is a very tangy dairy product somewhere between yogurt and cream cheese, primarily eaten in the Middle East, made from yogurt that's been strained. If it sounds similar to Greek-style yogurt, that's because it is, though it's strained for longer and traditionally made with goat's milk. Though it used to be more commonly found in Middle Eastern grocery stores, more American supermarkets have been carrying labneh for a while — I've seen it at some major chains (Whole Foods, for example), stocked with the yogurt products.