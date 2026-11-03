What You're Actually Getting When Krispy Kreme's Hot Light Is On

If you've never been in a Krispy Kreme, you may not know what the Hot Light is, so we'll catch you up. Do you remember the Vine where that guy said, "Back at it again at Krispy Kreme," and then did a bunch of backflips? The Hot Light sign is what he crashed into at the end. If you ask around, people will tell you that when the Hot Light sign is on, that means you can get free doughnuts. And who wouldn't want free Krispy Kreme? But alas, it's not necessarily the case — a Hot Light sign just means the doughnuts are hot. But there are, in fact, some locations that give you a free doughnut when it's on.

This is one of those situations where it's left up to the discretion of the franchise owner. Krispy Kreme had this to say when we asked about the matter: "Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy hot doughnuts off the line at Krispy Kreme Hot Light shops during Hot Light hours — 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. — and whenever the Hot Light is on." It says nothing about free doughnuts, but it doesn't explicitly rule them out, either. And when the doughnuts are as tasty as Krispy Kreme's (the glazed, which we think is the best, or otherwise), isn't a hot doughnut reward enough?