What You're Actually Getting When Krispy Kreme's Hot Light Is On
If you've never been in a Krispy Kreme, you may not know what the Hot Light is, so we'll catch you up. Do you remember the Vine where that guy said, "Back at it again at Krispy Kreme," and then did a bunch of backflips? The Hot Light sign is what he crashed into at the end. If you ask around, people will tell you that when the Hot Light sign is on, that means you can get free doughnuts. And who wouldn't want free Krispy Kreme? But alas, it's not necessarily the case — a Hot Light sign just means the doughnuts are hot. But there are, in fact, some locations that give you a free doughnut when it's on.
This is one of those situations where it's left up to the discretion of the franchise owner. Krispy Kreme had this to say when we asked about the matter: "Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy hot doughnuts off the line at Krispy Kreme Hot Light shops during Hot Light hours — 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. — and whenever the Hot Light is on." It says nothing about free doughnuts, but it doesn't explicitly rule them out, either. And when the doughnuts are as tasty as Krispy Kreme's (the glazed, which we think is the best, or otherwise), isn't a hot doughnut reward enough?
The best times for the Krispy Kreme Hot Light
So when, exactly, can you get those fabled hot doughnuts, or even a free one, should Lady Luck consent to smile? Well, as Krispy Kreme itself wrote, the "Hot Light" hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., as well as from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That makes sense, seeing as the first period covers the breakfast rush, while the latter covers the rush from those who want a post-work pick-me-up. If there were ever times when hot doughnuts would be wanted, it would be those.
But hope is not necessarily lost if you visit in the middle of the day. If you have the Krispy Kreme app, it comes with a built-in Hot Light that will tell you when the doughnuts at the nearest location are hot and fresh. These things vary, after all, which is why Krispy Kreme doughnuts often taste so different depending on where or when you buy them. Then you can enjoy plenty of fresh, sweet baked treats, and maybe even a free one. If not, though, you can always wait until your birthday to get free doughnuts.