11 '50s Candy Wrappers Boomers Will Remember All Too Well

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These days candy lovers can spot a Skittles or Sour Patch Kids label from aisles away thanks to the highly consistent and eye-catching designs. But in a different time, before the candy world seemingly lost all its whimsy, candy was eye-catching in a different way. In the '50s, there were candy wrappers that sparked curiosity and wonderment in the eyes of those looking for a sweet morsel. Many nostalgic vintage candies have since vanished from store shelves, but some remain today even if they've since had a makeover. A fair few of these candies might have been even more popular now than they were in the 1950s.

Whether you're a boomer or a candy connoisseur, revisiting nostalgic candies brings a certain kind of joy. The flood of memories or imagined scenarios of a different time almost makes each piece of candy a bit sweeter. This list contains everything from candy with wrappers that spark joy to flavors that make you want to have candy for dinner. You might even be inspired to make a special shopping trip just to have an old favorite on hand or to try something completely new.