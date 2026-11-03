11 '50s Candy Wrappers Boomers Will Remember All Too Well
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These days candy lovers can spot a Skittles or Sour Patch Kids label from aisles away thanks to the highly consistent and eye-catching designs. But in a different time, before the candy world seemingly lost all its whimsy, candy was eye-catching in a different way. In the '50s, there were candy wrappers that sparked curiosity and wonderment in the eyes of those looking for a sweet morsel. Many nostalgic vintage candies have since vanished from store shelves, but some remain today even if they've since had a makeover. A fair few of these candies might have been even more popular now than they were in the 1950s.
Whether you're a boomer or a candy connoisseur, revisiting nostalgic candies brings a certain kind of joy. The flood of memories or imagined scenarios of a different time almost makes each piece of candy a bit sweeter. This list contains everything from candy with wrappers that spark joy to flavors that make you want to have candy for dinner. You might even be inspired to make a special shopping trip just to have an old favorite on hand or to try something completely new.
Chick-O-Stick
Released in the 1950s, Chick-O-Stick is a crunchy candy made with roasted peanuts and coconut. The sweet and salty flavor combination makes this an incredibly satisfying candy — perfect for snacking on during a movie night. Originally, this candy was called Chicken Bones, but the name was changed as it became more popular (we can all be thankful for that). Chick-O-Stick is still around today for those who want to try it or who still love it.
Purchase a jar of 160 Fun Size Chick-O-Sticks from Atkinson Candy for $27.53.
Bit-O-Honey
Bit-O-Honey has been around since the 1920s and is still alive and well today. The candy is honey-flavored taffy with almond chunks, making for a salty sweet flavor combination that has stood the test of time. Even though you can still get Bit-O-Honey today, the vibrant red, yellow, and blue wrapper feels like a callback to a different time.
Purchase a 5-pound bag of Bit-O-Honey from Spangler Candy for $35.49.
Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer Barrels
There are those of us who will eat anything root beer-flavored with a huge smile plastered on their face, and Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer Barrels are likely the reason for it. These little barrel-shaped, root beer-inspired candies are nostalgic for multiple generations and are wrapped in clear plastic with the vibrant yellow Dad's Root Beer logo.
Purchase a 1-pound bag of Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer Barrels from Amazon for $8.13.
Candy Cigarettes
While not nearly as popular or seen in as positive of a light today, candy cigarettes are still legal in America for those who miss the fun of playing pretend without nearly as many health side effects as the real deal. The concept of the candy cigarette dates back to the late 1800s, but World's King Size candy cigarettes were launched in the 1950s with packaging that was nearly identical to that of actual cigarettes, and you can still get your hands on them today.
Purchase a 24-pack of World's King Size Candy Cigarettes from Amazon for $11.99.
PEZ
PEZ has been around for nearly 100 years, so it's no surprise that so many people feel nostalgic about it. It was in the 1950s that the first character head was added to the PEZ dispenser — a witch for Halloween. Today, you can find PEZ dispensers with nearly any beloved character you can imagine on it, but the greatest thing about PEZ is that you can add the fruity, delicious candy to old, collected dispensers as easily as new ones.
Buy a 35-count bag of PEZ Candy Refill Rolls from Amazon for $7.00.
Rocky Road
Rocky Road is more than just an ice cream flavor. In 1950 San Francisco, Annabelle Candy Company released this candy bar version made of whipped marshmallow coated in chocolate, and it's been a favorite ever since. If you've never had the privilege of trying this candy bar or you want to revisit an old classic, you can still find it and satisfy that craving.
Purchase a Rocky Road Original Candy Bar from Walmart for $1.68.
Peeps
Perhaps the most controversial candy on the list, but one of my personal favorites, is Peeps. Not everyone loves sugar-coated marshmallow confections, but those of us who do have gladly nibbled every cute and quirky shape released since Peeps' first baby chick hit shelves in 1953.
Pick up a 3-count pack of Peeps from Target for $1.49.
Chupa Chups
Those who feel nostalgic for the Chupa Chups wrapper likely remember the struggle of opening it. The dual wrappers are heat-sealed around the lollipop to maintain the candy's integrity. Released in 1958 in Spain, Chupa Chups come in over 100 flavors and are popular in hundreds of countries worldwide. It always feels like a lucky moment to find your favorite flavor waiting by the store checkout as a last-minute treat.
Buy a variety pack of 60 Chupa Chups from Amazon for $13.69.
Hot Tamales
In 1950, candy got a kick of spice when Hot Tamales were introduced. The cinnamon candy was invented by Bob Born with the intention of making a spicy version of the popular Mike and Ike candy. The packaging made it clear what you were getting into, with the logo on fire and the image of a smiling fireman and a water hose at the ready. The contemporary package may have nixed the fireman, but it still makes it clear that this candy packs some heat.
Pick up a box of Hot Tamales from Walmart for $1.48.
Sky Bar
Sky Bar was first released in 1938, and its color palette and creative logo embody the retro-futurism of the 20th century. Each bar contains four cubes, each filled with caramel, vanilla, peanut, or fudge; all coated in chocolate. Necco made the original Sky Bar until 2018, when Sky Bar Confectionery Company took over the candy's production.
Buy a box of 24 Sky Bars from Sky Bar Candy for $55.60.
Sugar Daddy
Sugar Daddy is an old-school Halloween candy similar to a giant Milk Dud and it's beloved by boomers. With an unmistakable, vibrant red-and-yellow wrapper, this milk-and-caramel candy on a stick is a staple for caramel lovers and a delightful piece of trick-or-treat history. While finding a house passing out Sugar Daddies on Halloween may be a bit more challenging these days, you can still buy Sugar Daddies to snack on today.
Buy a 1-pound bag of Sugar Daddies from Candy Nation for $6.95.