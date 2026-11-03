Forget Tomato Soup: Grilled Cheese Reaches New Heights When You Dunk It In This Seafood Soup

Though you already know there's about a million ways to upgrade your grilled cheese sandwiches, one thing you can also tinker with is your choice of soup. The sweet acidity of tomato soup is already perfect while paired with the decadence of melted cheese. But if you want to take your lunch combo in a different direction, try pairing your grilled cheese with lobster bisque instead.

Many people think shellfish and dairy don't make a great combination, but that's not true at all. Plenty of folks gush over lobster mac and cheese, and classic lobster thermidor is a dish that actually combines lobster and cheese (along with other ingredients, including cream). Lobster bisque takes the essence of luxurious lobster and blends that with cream, sherry, or white wine, but if you really miss that tangy tomato, don't fret. The soup also contains tomato paste, which adds an additional sneaky layer of umami in the background.

In terms of cheese choice to pair with the bisque, a processed American slice isn't necessarily ideal (though you do you). You want to go towards white cheeses, like gouda and havarti, because the inherent delicate nuttiness of those cheeses will play in tandem with the rich bisque. Alternatives that'll work include mozzarella, Muenster, or Monterey Jack; let your imagination be your guide.