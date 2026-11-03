Forget Tomato Soup: Grilled Cheese Reaches New Heights When You Dunk It In This Seafood Soup
Though you already know there's about a million ways to upgrade your grilled cheese sandwiches, one thing you can also tinker with is your choice of soup. The sweet acidity of tomato soup is already perfect while paired with the decadence of melted cheese. But if you want to take your lunch combo in a different direction, try pairing your grilled cheese with lobster bisque instead.
Many people think shellfish and dairy don't make a great combination, but that's not true at all. Plenty of folks gush over lobster mac and cheese, and classic lobster thermidor is a dish that actually combines lobster and cheese (along with other ingredients, including cream). Lobster bisque takes the essence of luxurious lobster and blends that with cream, sherry, or white wine, but if you really miss that tangy tomato, don't fret. The soup also contains tomato paste, which adds an additional sneaky layer of umami in the background.
In terms of cheese choice to pair with the bisque, a processed American slice isn't necessarily ideal (though you do you). You want to go towards white cheeses, like gouda and havarti, because the inherent delicate nuttiness of those cheeses will play in tandem with the rich bisque. Alternatives that'll work include mozzarella, Muenster, or Monterey Jack; let your imagination be your guide.
You can also try turning your grilled cheese into a garnish instead
Another fun thing you can do is make the lobster bisque the main character in the meal. Try slicing your grilled cheese into croutons instead, and garnish your lobster bisque that way. After all, grilled cheese is essentially oiled and toasted bread, which is not much different in concept than a crouton. The ratios here become different, with much more soup to sandwich, and that way, you can appreciate the nuances of the lobster. A parmesan-crusted grilled cheese would work wonders here.
And yes, I'll concede the fact that lobster bisque isn't an ordinary soup, nor would you probably have this on hand regularly. Or so you think. Even though you might not consider it a regular supermarket find, I've found multiple pre-made versions in the chilled prepared soup section, typically by the deli or seafood counter. That would include at major Albertson's-owned chains, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and there's one by Blount's Clam Shack that I run across frequently. Of course, they do skew on the expensive side when compared to Campbell's tomato soup, but that's just the nature of lobster. Plus, it's way cheaper than making a bisque from scratch. If you feel like you're missing protein, then you can add shrimp to your lobster bisque to make it into an even heartier meal.