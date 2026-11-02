The Hands-Down Best-Selling Cookie In The World Was Invented Earlier Than You'd Think

Oreo is quite possibly the world's most impressive little cookie. The chocolate-and-cream sandwich cookie is available in over 100 countries, with more than 60 billion sold each year, according to a Mondelez International press release. Of those sales, 20 billion of them are in the United States alone. Annually, Oreo brings in over $670 million in revenue with its closest competitor, Chips Ahoy! trailing at around $620 million (per The Spokesman-Review).

It's clear that the masses yearn for Oreos. The impressive number of flavors on the market means that there's a little something for everyone, and while the Oreo cookies that dropped in 2026 are worth trying for yourself, this little sweet treat has been around for over 100 years. Oreos were first introduced in New York City in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, otherwise known as Nabisco.

The path to the Oreo was long and winding, but it wasn't actually the first cookie of its kind. In the 1890s, two brothers, Joseph and Jacob Loose, started a bakery. Eventually, Jacob Loose started his own bakery and, in 1908, released the Hydrox cookie, a cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookie. A few years later, the Oreo followed. The origin of the name is murky at best, with some suggesting it's a mashup of letters from the words "chocolate" and "cream," and others noting that it might be from the French word for gold, l'or, since the original packaging was golden in color. There have been countless cookies like the Oreo in the decades since, including Oreo's sister cookie that didn't survive the '80s, but there's no denying that the somewhat mysterious name is synonymous with sandwich cookies.