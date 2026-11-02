The Hands-Down Best-Selling Cookie In The World Was Invented Earlier Than You'd Think
Oreo is quite possibly the world's most impressive little cookie. The chocolate-and-cream sandwich cookie is available in over 100 countries, with more than 60 billion sold each year, according to a Mondelez International press release. Of those sales, 20 billion of them are in the United States alone. Annually, Oreo brings in over $670 million in revenue with its closest competitor, Chips Ahoy! trailing at around $620 million (per The Spokesman-Review).
It's clear that the masses yearn for Oreos. The impressive number of flavors on the market means that there's a little something for everyone, and while the Oreo cookies that dropped in 2026 are worth trying for yourself, this little sweet treat has been around for over 100 years. Oreos were first introduced in New York City in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, otherwise known as Nabisco.
The path to the Oreo was long and winding, but it wasn't actually the first cookie of its kind. In the 1890s, two brothers, Joseph and Jacob Loose, started a bakery. Eventually, Jacob Loose started his own bakery and, in 1908, released the Hydrox cookie, a cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookie. A few years later, the Oreo followed. The origin of the name is murky at best, with some suggesting it's a mashup of letters from the words "chocolate" and "cream," and others noting that it might be from the French word for gold, l'or, since the original packaging was golden in color. There have been countless cookies like the Oreo in the decades since, including Oreo's sister cookie that didn't survive the '80s, but there's no denying that the somewhat mysterious name is synonymous with sandwich cookies.
How Oreo maintains icon status
Even though Oreo wasn't the first cookie of its kind, Nabisco became a sizable corporation and invested heavily in marketing Oreo around the 1950s, leading to a major popularity increase. The brand was positioned as the premium choice. The little cookie continued its path to dessert stardom and, in 2012, was purchased by Mondelez International, where it remains today. The acquisition by Mondelez means that the company that owns Oreo is also behind more of your favorite foods, including Nutter Butters, Ritz crackers, and Chips Ahoy!
Oreo was already successful when it was purchased, and Mondelez International continues to focus on growth for the now-not-so-little cookie. The company announced that in 2027, Oreo will undergo a full rebrand. Expect not just new flavors and partnerships, but also changes to the packaging, price points, and some new formulas.
Even without a full rebrand, Oreo has stuck around for generations as a classic cookie favored by millions. Part of the reason Oreo is so popular is that consumers can purchase variations of the treat, including the Double Stuf Oreo (released in 1974) or different flavors and holiday editions, while always maintaining the option to return to the tried-and-true original. After more than a century of multi-generational success, it's clear that Oreo cookies aren't going anywhere and will continue to delight even more generations of sweets lovers.