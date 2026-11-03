It was once the biggest steakhouse chain in America. It dominated the sit-down chain restaurant sector throughout the 1990s and well into the 2000s. It was ballsy enough to stereotype a culture with whom it had zero firsthand experience. We're talking, of course, about, Outback Steakhouse. Founded in 1988 in Tampa (side ask: Is Florida the Australia of America?), Outback seemed to be on a non-stop rise for decades before the bottom line, ahem, boomeranged on them and the business took its lumps from competition.

Although parent company Bloomin' Brands has seen a number of recent closings, including 11 outposts in 2026 alone, there are still well over 600 Outback locations in the U.S. With corporate trying to right the wrongs that prompted the decline, things may soon be on an uptick for the faux Aussie shopping-center staple.

While we wait on a comeback, here are 11 things most people don't know about Outback Steakhouse. Some of these may even surprise the most ardent Outback historians. Well, maybe not them, if they are indeed calling themselves historians — but everyone else will certainly raise an eyebrow and rub a chin with intrigue to the sounds of a didgeridoo.