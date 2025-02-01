Can You Make A Bloomin' Onion In The Air Fryer?

In all the contradictory opinions about popular side dishes, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't love a good Bloomin' Onion. Though who actually invented the Bloomin' Onion could be a couple of different people depending on who you ask, it certainly became synonymous with Outback Steakhouse. Bloomin' Onions are an arguably ideal take on onion rings — crispy, greasy and plentiful. But you don't always have time to dine in, and grabbing a Bloomin' Onion to-go just isn't the same, since it loses a lot of its crunch while steaming in the takeout container. Well, hold onto your breath mints, because these days, you can make a Bloomin' Onion right in your own kitchen with an air fryer.

The wonders of an air fryer truly know no bounds (as long as you're following the basic rules for using your air fryer to the fullest). To make a Bloomin' Onion of your very own, you'll need to first cut the onion into that iconic shape. Then, you'll wrap it in foil and give it a first pass in the air fryer. After about 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll batter it in an egg, milk, and flour mixture, dredge it in seasoned flour, and roast it for a second time. This pass will take around 25 minutes or so, and ta-da! Your Bloomin' Onion awaits.