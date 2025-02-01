Can You Make A Bloomin' Onion In The Air Fryer?
In all the contradictory opinions about popular side dishes, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't love a good Bloomin' Onion. Though who actually invented the Bloomin' Onion could be a couple of different people depending on who you ask, it certainly became synonymous with Outback Steakhouse. Bloomin' Onions are an arguably ideal take on onion rings — crispy, greasy and plentiful. But you don't always have time to dine in, and grabbing a Bloomin' Onion to-go just isn't the same, since it loses a lot of its crunch while steaming in the takeout container. Well, hold onto your breath mints, because these days, you can make a Bloomin' Onion right in your own kitchen with an air fryer.
The wonders of an air fryer truly know no bounds (as long as you're following the basic rules for using your air fryer to the fullest). To make a Bloomin' Onion of your very own, you'll need to first cut the onion into that iconic shape. Then, you'll wrap it in foil and give it a first pass in the air fryer. After about 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll batter it in an egg, milk, and flour mixture, dredge it in seasoned flour, and roast it for a second time. This pass will take around 25 minutes or so, and ta-da! Your Bloomin' Onion awaits.
Tips for a truly phenomenal air fried Bloomin' Onion
There is no end to the unique foods you can make in your air fryer thanks to the loving experimentation of home cooks around the world, so this dish that was once relegated to restaurants is now wholly possible to make at home. To fry up an even better Bloomin' Onion, make sure you choose an onion that will fit in your air fryer basket once you make the vertical cuts and fan them out. Then, soak it in cold water after cutting it — this helps it hold its signature flower shape later. When you dunk the onion into the batter, move it as little as possible so the petals don't start to fall apart. Finally, you'll want to pass your Bloomin' Onion through the wet and dry batter twice, and give the batter time to rest between the first and second dunk. Just five minutes should do it.
As far as spices go, we suggest a mixture of spices like paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, ground mustard, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt to get that classic Bloomin' Onion flavor. However, you can switch it up with something like ranch seasoning, nori furikake, or any of your favorite store-bought spice blends, and experiment to your heart's and stomach's content.