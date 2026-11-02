11 Best Restaurant Chains For True Southern Cornbread

Few foods say down-home comfort quite like a warm piece of cornbread, especially when it's fresh from the oven and ready to soak up every last bit of gravy, barbecue sauce, or potlikker on your plate. And while we've covered store-bought cornbread mixes, ranked worst to best, and explored how to make cornbread that tastes like it's from a BBQ joint, sometimes we just want somebody else to do the cooking. When a craving for Southern comfort food hits, a simple square of cornbread (when done right) can bring smiles for miles.

Of course, nana's homemade version is likely going to be the gold standard, especially if hers comes out of a cast-iron skillet, with crisp, golden edges, a mouthwateringly cushy center, and just the right bit of butter melted into every bite. If you're lucky enough to have her make it from scratch, you know not to take that blessing for granted. The rest of us? We have to find our cornbread where we can, and sometimes that means pulling up a chair at a restaurant chain.

That doesn't mean settling for a dry, forgettable hunk of bread shoved beside your meal as an afterthought. We set out to discover the restaurant chain cornbreads that can actually bring Southern hospitality to the table. Read on for our roundup of 11 restaurant chains serving cornbread worth seeking out. So pull up a chair, grab a napkin, and let's see who does nana proud.