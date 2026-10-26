The Hands-Down Best New Fast Food Menu Items Of October 2026
The fast food industry is known for its consistency and predictability, delivering consumers the same tasty meals each time they visit any given chain. However, fast food franchises also love to experiment with new menu items whenever they can. This remained the case in October, as several chain restaurants debuted several standout products for consumers during the month. While not every one of these items could be considered smash hits, several were unique and flavorful enough to impress us here at The Takeout in one way or another.
Whether it's an original creation or a fresh take on a classic menu item, October has seen several exceptional releases at chains all across the country. So if you're a fast food fanatic like myself, be sure to give some of the following products a try as soon as you can to see what all the hype is about.
Taco Bell Crunchadilla
Taco Bell's Crunchadilla has impressed consumers due to its appealing flavor and low price. The Crunchadilla –which features half of a Mexican Pizza shell within a soft flour tortilla to provide its signature crunch — was initially released as a test item in select markets like Oklahoma City back in late 2025, but was launched nationwide for the first time on October 15, 2026. In addition to the Mexican Pizza shell, the Crunchadilla also features white-meat chicken, Taco Bell's three-cheese blend, sour cream, and your choice of either jalapeño or sriracha sauce. All of these ingredients come together to create an incredibly satisfying menu item that costs just $2.
Wingstop Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch
One of the most unusual new fast food items of the year, the Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch-flavored chicken at Wingstop was initially met with a lot of disbelief and confusion, but is actually a legitimately tasty addition to the massive restaurant chain's menu. The wing flavor — which can be added to bone-in wings, boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, and the chain's chicken tenders — won't be officially available until October 27, but Club Wingstop members first got their hands on it on October 23. Plus, one of our own writers tried (and adored) the Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch Wings at Wingstop a few days early, noting that it has a sweet and sour flavor that's similar to orange chicken. Be sure to get the special Halloween item as soon as you can, as the limited-time promotion will wrap up on November 5 — mere days after its initial nationwide release.
Bojangles Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee and Donut Bites
While September's fast food round-up featured several beverages from different chains, there were few first-time drinks in October that stood out quite as much as Bojangles' Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee. This item, which launched at the beginning of the month, utilizes sweet cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch syrup to transform Bojangles' medium roast cold brew into a sugary beverage that closely resembles the taste of milk flavored by that cereal. The chain made sure that the iced coffee wouldn't be the only original sweet treat added to the menu by also releasing Donut Bites month in six- and 12-piece sizes. Both items cost less than $4 each, so seeking them out is a great choice if you have a sweet tooth but don't want to break the bank.
Shake Shack Mac and Cheese Bites
Shake Shack's Mac & Cheese bites dropped alongside the Black Truffle Menu right at the end of September, leading into October. The simple side dish features fried balls of macaroni with both American and cheddar cheese, and is priced at $5.99. While this price for a side dish does fall in line with Shake Shack's reputation of being insanely overpriced, it's important to note just how well-loved this item already is. The creamy, almost tangy cheese contrasts well with its fried, crunchy exterior, making it a thoroughly flavorful dish. In fact, some consumers online have even claimed they would spend more on the mac and cheese bites if they had to due to just how tasty they are.
Arby's Chicken Cheesesteak
There have been countless limited-time-only items to grace the Arby's menu in recent years, but its Chicken Cheesesteak has delighted many who have gotten the chance to try it out this month. The sandwich, which came out on October 12, features seasoned chicken, American and Cooper cheeses, and caramelized onions, a simple yet effective combination of ingredients. While the Chicken Cheesesteak joins two other new cheesesteaks on Arby's menu, its simplicity gives it an edge on the other items and makes it the one you should seek out during your next visit to the Georgia-based restaurant chain.
Whataburger Bacon Blaze Chicken Sandwich
While it's well known that Whataburger prides itself on its strong selection of cheeseburgers, the Texas-based chain also has its fair share of chicken sandwiches on the menu. The latest is the enjoyable Bacon Blaze Chicken Sandwich, which features the combo of bacon, jalapeño ranch, jalapeño cream cheese, sliced jalapeños, and cheddar cheese that have made the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double Cheeseburger so popular. Since the Bacon Blaze Chicken Sandwich arrived on October 20, it quickly became clear that Whataburger's grilled chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, and fried chicken patty (the latter of which is known as the "Whatachick'n" at the chain) all work quite well with the jalapeño-centric ingredients. At $7.99 for the standalone sandwich and $11.99 for a meal, the remarkable combination of flavors is well worth its price.
Popeyes' Honey Chicken Biscuit
Popeyes' Honey Chicken Biscuit initially came out at the end of September, but has been a delight that fans of the chicken chain have gotten to enjoy throughout October. The sandwich sees Popeyes' other most iconic item, the buttermilk biscuit, sharing the spotlight with the chicken and its Sweet Honey Sauce. While this is another simple shake-up of some pre-existing items on the fast food chain's menu, the introduction of the Honey Chicken Biscuit at Popeyes was long overdue and is worth giving a shot, if you're willing to spend the $5 that the sandwich costs.
Portillo's Oreo Cake Shake
Finally, we have the Oreo Cake Shake, a dessert option at the popular Midwestern chain Portillo's. The dessert is a variation of the its Chocolate Cake Shake, but instead uses a vanilla shake base and crumbled Oreos, and blends an entire piece of Portillo's new Oreo Cake into the beverage. Since debuting on October 6, the delectable treat has become a must-try item at the Chicago-based restaurant chain, especially because it's a limited-time-only product that some fans believe will likely end its run in early November.