The Fast Food Burger Joint That's Guaranteed To Hurt Your Wallet
Fast food prices have surged since 2019. Though how much you'll have to pay for a burger varies across the country, some chains have pricier reputations than others. Are those reputations justified, though? Which chain is really the most expensive? When I mentioned this article to my fiancé, he was ready with his opinion: Shake Shack. He's not alone. In 2024, Preply analyzed reviews from over 10,000 restaurants for terms like "expensive," "overpriced," "pricey," and "rip-off," and Shake Shack stood out for price complaints, along with Five Guys and Sugar Factory.
While customers perceive the chain to be expensive, a 2026 study from NetCredit gave a slightly more complicated picture. The study, which compared fast food burgers and fries based on menu price and portion size, found that Shake Shack's $2.27 per ounce cheeseburgers were solidly mid-tier price-wise. Five Guys' Little Cheeseburger was hands-down the most expensive at $3.59 per ounce. The fast food burger with the best value was at Whataburger, with its sandwich costing just $1.66 per ounce.
Still, Preply's results suggest that Shake Shack leaves something to be desired. The actual price doesn't matter if customers don't feel like they're getting a good deal. While the chain's marketing focuses on quality, it seems that customers aren't completely buying the sales tactic.
Is Shake Shack worth the price?
Shake Shack's pricey perception may be hurting sales. Beef prices have soared since 2024, and the chain is struggling to keep up. In the first quarter of 2026, the chain reported a net loss for the first time in three years. "Shake Shack isn't good enough to justify the price," griped one Redditor. "Us employees believe the same," a commenter replied.
Still, Shake Shack has its defenders. Under another post questioning the cost, Redditors rushed to defend the chain. "No one has beef like the Shack!" claimed the top comment. "Costs a bit more, but worth it. The meat, in particular, is noticeably better than the meat used by any fast food chain," wrote another commenter, adding that the chain's frequent promos helped bring prices down. The NetCredit study also found that Shake Shack offered the best deal on fries: Though the menu price is high, the portions are extra generous.
We've got to admit, Shake Shack has its merits. In 2024, The Takeout tried nine chain restaurant burgers and found that Shake Shack's ShackBurger was the best. Sometimes, you get what you pay for — but you might want to stick to Whataburger if you're on a budget.