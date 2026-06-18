The Fast Food Burger Joint That's Guaranteed To Hurt Your Wallet

Fast food prices have surged since 2019. Though how much you'll have to pay for a burger varies across the country, some chains have pricier reputations than others. Are those reputations justified, though? Which chain is really the most expensive? When I mentioned this article to my fiancé, he was ready with his opinion: Shake Shack. He's not alone. In 2024, Preply analyzed reviews from over 10,000 restaurants for terms like "expensive," "overpriced," "pricey," and "rip-off," and Shake Shack stood out for price complaints, along with Five Guys and Sugar Factory.

While customers perceive the chain to be expensive, a 2026 study from NetCredit gave a slightly more complicated picture. The study, which compared fast food burgers and fries based on menu price and portion size, found that Shake Shack's $2.27 per ounce cheeseburgers were solidly mid-tier price-wise. Five Guys' Little Cheeseburger was hands-down the most expensive at $3.59 per ounce. The fast food burger with the best value was at Whataburger, with its sandwich costing just $1.66 per ounce.

Still, Preply's results suggest that Shake Shack leaves something to be desired. The actual price doesn't matter if customers don't feel like they're getting a good deal. While the chain's marketing focuses on quality, it seems that customers aren't completely buying the sales tactic.