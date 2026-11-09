11 Seafood Chain Side Dishes That Beat Out The Main Course

When you order at a seafood chain restaurant, you probably have menu stars swimming in your eyes, filled with buttery lobster, perfectly crisped fish, crunchy shrimp, or a seafood platter piled high-to-the-sky with snow crab legs. After all, the main courses tend to get top billing, right? Well, not so fast, because sometimes, the real mensches of the meal are often tucked just to the side of the menu (pun intended).

We're talking about side dishes: Those creamy, comforting morsels meant to be mere accompaniments to your meal, but often become the unexpectedly addictive extras that leave the biggest impression on your palate. For example, who says coleslaw has to play second fiddle? And why should hush puppies be content with only keeping fried fish company? The fact of the matter is that when a seafood chain restaurant gets its fries, mac and cheese, or signature side just right, they can completely render those entrees as afterthoughts.

You see, sometimes the seafood mainstays are the reasons you walk through the door, yet the sides are the delicious things that keep you coming back — and leave you either speechless, or, so besotted you can't stop gabbing about them. So, let's give these unsung menu heroes their well-deserved day in the sun. From hush puppies to spiced-up fries, and even a few comfort food sides to boot, come with us as we explore seafood chain restaurant side dishes that can hold their own against the main event.