11 Seafood Chain Side Dishes That Beat Out The Main Course
When you order at a seafood chain restaurant, you probably have menu stars swimming in your eyes, filled with buttery lobster, perfectly crisped fish, crunchy shrimp, or a seafood platter piled high-to-the-sky with snow crab legs. After all, the main courses tend to get top billing, right? Well, not so fast, because sometimes, the real mensches of the meal are often tucked just to the side of the menu (pun intended).
We're talking about side dishes: Those creamy, comforting morsels meant to be mere accompaniments to your meal, but often become the unexpectedly addictive extras that leave the biggest impression on your palate. For example, who says coleslaw has to play second fiddle? And why should hush puppies be content with only keeping fried fish company? The fact of the matter is that when a seafood chain restaurant gets its fries, mac and cheese, or signature side just right, they can completely render those entrees as afterthoughts.
You see, sometimes the seafood mainstays are the reasons you walk through the door, yet the sides are the delicious things that keep you coming back — and leave you either speechless, or, so besotted you can't stop gabbing about them. So, let's give these unsung menu heroes their well-deserved day in the sun. From hush puppies to spiced-up fries, and even a few comfort food sides to boot, come with us as we explore seafood chain restaurant side dishes that can hold their own against the main event.
Coleslaw at David's Catfish House
The coleslaw at David's Catfish House has gained the sort of fan affection usually lavished only on the regional seafood chain restaurant's signature entrees. While David's lists the slaw among the sides, customer enthusiasm suggests it can hold its own right alongside big ticket items such as the restaurant's namesake catfish. Diners praise it as the top slaw they've tasted, with one longtime fan recalling having enjoyed David's (slaw included) for a quarter-century now. "The very best," said one fan on Facebook. "I buy it when I have company ... Everyone loves it."
The seafood restaurant describes the slaw as an ideal pairing of creamy meets tang, with an added ta-da twist of palate-surprising crunch. The result is an appealing bite for anyone who has a hankering for something bright and smooth between forkfuls of fried catfish, shrimp, or other seafood favorites. Some attest that pickles are responsible for the distinctive crunch customers love, but the restaurant hasn't necessarily confirmed any theory. Until the mystery is solved, fans will have to keep doing what they clearly enjoy: ordering the side straight from the source. You could confidently say at David's, the coleslaw has become a repeat order.
Dirty Rice at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
When patrons pick dirty rice as their side dish while dining at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, they can trust that what appears on their plate will be no attention-shy, supporting scoop. The seafood chain serves Cajun-style dirty rice that earned it recognition in Eat This Not That, on a national roundup of restaurants known for doing the dish particularly well. But it's not just media outlets giving the side dish attention. "Best dirty rice ever!" exclaimed one reviewer on Yelp. Some fans claim it's the best accompaniment to serve with any Cajun dish, or even as a Thanksgiving side.
For those who may be unfamiliar, dirty rice derives its name from its speckled appearance, created by mixing rice with chopped meat and seasonings. Garlic, celery, bell pepper, and onion are common building blocks in many versions as well, helping turn a pot of run-of-the-mill rice into something spectacular. It's savory, stick-to-your-ribs, and far more razzle-dazzle than the usual dull side.
Hush Puppies at Captain D's
Fun fact time: Did you know that hush puppies actually weren't called hush puppies, at least at first? As the hush puppy name origin story goes, these fabulous fish fry favorites were first known as red horse bread. But regardless of what you call them, you're likely to have your favorite recipe, as well as a place to snag your preferred handful. And when it comes to seafood chain restaurants, customers seem to make a beeline for Captain D's when seeking to satisfy their hush puppy cravings.
Captain D's claims its golden brown goodies are prepared fresh daily. Especially when served piping hot, Captain D's fans keep naming these side dish bites as a favorite. "Best hush puppies in the world," one fan even claimed. They're a classic Southern fish fry companion, but customers seem perfectly happy to let them steal attention from the fish, even admitting to ordering them on their own and being perfectly content to make a mouthwatering meal of just those. Their advice? Always, always order a few extra. Pair them alongside the restaurant's Batter Dipped Fish, which happens to be one of the highest-rated fried seafood dishes from a chain, according to Yelp.
Brie Mac & Cheese at Truluck's
Few dishes comfort the soul quite like good old mac and cheese, and Truluck's is one seafood chain restaurant that masterfully treats this side dish to a snazzy, sea-worthy makeover — without losing its cozy, classic comfort food appeal. Guests can also upgrade the restaurant's Brie Mac & Cheese with succulent king crab for a richer, more luxurious sampling.
The brie provides the creamy foundation essential to any proper comfort fare, as well as brings a buttery richness that feels deliciously decadent (and far fancier than your run-of-the-mill boxed business). For diners who love seafood to hold space in every single course, the upgrade makes the side dish feel almost like a second entree. The dish has drawn attention from local lifestyle publications and diners alike, with visitors sharing videos of meals, while praising the brie-based version and calling the crab variation a must-order. To borrow a phrase from Sinatra, this decadent side dish is ready to fly your taste buds straight to the moon.
Jalapeño Au Gratin Potatoes at Ocean Prime
It takes a truly "a-peeling" side dish to turn a seafood chain restaurant accompaniment into the main event, but Ocean Prime's Jalapeño Au Gratin Potatoes does exactly that. And thanks to that unique jalapeño integration, this fan favorite gives the standard, already beloved au gratin a gentle kick, without going so far as to set your mouth entirely on fire. A local lifestyle publication praised the exquisite culmination of thin potato slices, cream, cheese, white pepper, and jalapeño, and the highly acclaimed potatoes have also made appearances in diners' social media posts, where they celebrate the creamy texture and fan over the flavor. "It was so creamy, it was so tasty," said one person on TikTok. "I had to rate it a 10. A good, solid 10."
One local food group recommendation described the heat as well-balanced, even earning approval from someone who said they generally avoid spicy food altogether. So whether you're a heat seeker looking for a twist, or a spice skeptic looking for comfort, this dish strikes the perfect chord. It seems a bit of jalapeño magic is all that is needed to turn a side order into an absolute obsession.
Onion Strings at Legal Sea Foods
Legal Sea Foods' onion strings have fans remembering them long after the seafood platter has disappeared. Customers continue to reminisce about the wondrous taste they left in their mouths, with some patrons considering these veggie strings the best they have tasted (like, ever). There's also a practical bonus for diners who need to avoid gluten, as the Legal Sea Foods menu lists the onion strings among options that may be prepared gluten-free, when guests alert their server. One fan was so pleased with them, she wrote about them on an online gluten-free forum. "I really enjoyed the onion strings," she said. "The texture of them was delightfully crispy and delicious."
Chophouse Corn at Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime's Chophouse Corn has earned praise from chefs and diners alike, proving that corn can do more than sit quietly beside a steak or other entree at a seafood chain restaurant. The appeal of the Chophouse Corn comes from its thoughtful combination of fresh-cut corn, butter, cream, white wine, chives, shallots, and a tiny amount of sugar.
That collaboration of creamy and savory gives the dish a layered versus one-dimensional taste profile, and the juicy corn kernels and just that small smidgen of sugar usher in a sweetness that cuts through the richness — and perfectly balances the decidedly more piquant-leaning elements. And one Chicago-based diner even ranked it among their favorite uses of corn in the entire Windy City. That's serious praise for a side dish, especially in a city with no shortage of stellar seafood chain restaurant choices.
Cajun Fries at The Boiling Crab
The Boiling Crab's Cajun fries have a fan base that doesn't stop craving them once the meal is over. The seafood chain's menu places the french fries alongside its seafood offerings, but some diners are so attached to their addictive seasoning they admit to spending weeks searching for any way to recreate their epic taste. That kind of passionate recipe pursuit is a strong sign that these are no ordinary fries ordered out of habit as the standard go-to of sides.
These fries even invite diners to choose their own spice adventure. One customer said they always order the spiciest version with their meal, while social media cooks have shared their own attempts to satisfy cravings for the restaurant's signature taste. As to which level of spice they landed on? That remains unknown.
Sweet Potato Fries at Skrimp Shack
Skrimp Shack's sweet potato fries are a side worth making room for, according to diners who praise their flavor and texture. Customer comments on online forums describe fries that are cooked to perfection within, presenting the exact proper tenderness of the interior that ideally complements their ever-so-crisp exterior. Patrons recommend these fries as a cannot-miss menu item, making them far more than an afterthought ordered alongside your standard seafood basket.
And if you ask avid Skrimp Shack fans, an essential part of what makes the entire sweet potato fries experience skyrocket above all else lies in the seafood restaurant chain's dipping sauce. Some Skrimp Shack fans favor honey mustard, with tangy, savory notes that balance the sweet potato's more mellow tone. Others suggest tartar sauce, a signature, house-made staple of the seafood chain that offers a creamy, sharp contrast.
Reviews of Skrimp Shack's sides are enthusiastic, with diners singling out the sweet potato fries as particularly tasty, and sharing their excitement after ordering them. That kind of praise is telling, especially for a side dish that could easily be overshadowed by shrimp, fish, or other typical seafood shop mainstays.
Green Beans at Long John Silver's
Now hear us out. We'd like to offer up the opinion that Long John Silver's is a seafood chain that's actually still quite good, despite some of the hate it gets. Case in point? The green beans, which have a surprisingly devoted following for a side that rarely gets top billing. Fans praise the seasoning and tender texture, with some declaring them among the best green beans they have ever eaten.
Others are so enthusiastic, they joke about wanting extra helpings of the liquid in which these beans were cooked, which says plenty about the addictive appeal of the flavor-filled juices. "I even drink the water of [the green beans], it's so good," said one redditor. "Like could I ask for extra on the side? Lol I know it's weird but they are so delicious."
Green beans may seem like the sensible option beside of fried fish, but Long John Silver's fans make a persuasive case for giving them more attention. They're a reminder that a vegetable side doesn't need a complicated makeover to become memorable, and just a tender bite and some well-seasoned juices can be enough to win over diners who initially likely only came for seafood.
Cheddar Bay Biscuits at Red Lobster
We think almost everyone can agree that one thing Red Lobster is doing right in 2026 is keeping those iconic Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits on the menu. There is no denying that these biscuits are big hits, as the seafood chain even launched a branded Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix so that diners can take the best part of Red Lobster home with them.
In fact, these biscuits have become so recognizable that they rival the seafood dishes they're meant to accompany. Their cheesy, savory flavor and tender texture have helped turn them into a must-have for many diners, who praise them as a favorite they fill up on, long before the entree ever arrives. "Besides the endless shrimp which was a great deal and a few other random unique menu items they made, the biscuits have always been the main attraction" said one fan on Reddit. "Red Lobster should rebrand their chain and make cheddar bay bagels, cheddar bay pretzels, cheddar bay biscuit sandwiches, cheddar bay croissants, and so forth. That is all."
That enthusiasm speaks to how much affection people have for these biscuits, and how firmly the bread bites have lodged themselves in the seafood chain side dish hall of fame. After all, let's just confidently say that for millions of seafood fans, a meal at this popular chain restaurant that did not include these now-legendary sides? It would seem completely "un-bay-lievable."
Methodology
In our quest to crown the ultimate seafood chain sidekicks, we staged a coup against the entree. We wanted to know which supporting acts were unabashedly stealing the spotlight, so we combed through chef-backed rankings and dissected restaurant menus. We also went down the digital rabbit hole of scouring social media feeds, viral copycat recipe videos, and passionate foodie forums to spot the side dishes that inspired true cult followings. Finally, we sifted through real diner reviews, tracking down the tastes, textures, and flavors that made folks forget all about that attention-hogging main course.