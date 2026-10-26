Here's What You Get When You Splurge On Outback's Fancier Steakhouse Sister Chain

Outback Steakhouse is part of Bloomin' Brands, which also owns three other restaurant chains. One is the slightly more expensive sister chain Carrabba's Italian Grill, while another is the seafood-based Bonefish Grill, both of which are mid-tier level fancy. But the third sister restaurant is Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, which takes things up another notch with prime steaks, caviar service, and tableside dessert (which includes a fancy ice cream sundae experience).

This is a far cry from a Bloomin' Onion and Kookabura Wings — in fact, you won't even find chicken wings at Fleming's. Instead, you'll be faced with choosing between a chilled seafood tower or beef carpaccio. There's also a wide variety of wine and even champagne (available by the glass or bottle) and signature cocktails, including a smoked Old Fashioned, which is a house specialty. Fleming's isn't a weeknight dinner-type of place; that aforementioned caviar service will cost you at least a cool $125 at some locations, while the steaks are around $70 and up. You might want to ditch the flip-flops and graphic t-shirt if you're dining here.