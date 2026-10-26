7 Best New Sam's Club Breakfast Items Of 2026 (So Far)

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While Sam's Club often gets overlooked in favor of Costco by many fans of warehouse-style retailers, that doesn't mean the chain has a worse selection than its larger competitor. In fact, beyond Sam's Club selling seafood at a more affordable price than Costco, one could argue that the lineup of breakfast items at the Walmart-owned chain is a uniquely strong assortment of products, with 2026 seeing many desirable new items introduced to the store.

Because Sam's Club stores are physically massive and contain products from both third-party brands and the chain's private label, Member's Mark, there are plenty of breakfast dishes worth speaking about, both old and new. However, in this list, we're focusing in on the top-notch breakfast items that have debuted since January. Whether they're ingredients that can be added into your morning meal or entire platters of breakfast treats to enjoy, the Arkansas-based chain of stores absolutely has you covered when it comes to a satisfying first meal of the day.