7 Best New Sam's Club Breakfast Items Of 2026 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While Sam's Club often gets overlooked in favor of Costco by many fans of warehouse-style retailers, that doesn't mean the chain has a worse selection than its larger competitor. In fact, beyond Sam's Club selling seafood at a more affordable price than Costco, one could argue that the lineup of breakfast items at the Walmart-owned chain is a uniquely strong assortment of products, with 2026 seeing many desirable new items introduced to the store.
Because Sam's Club stores are physically massive and contain products from both third-party brands and the chain's private label, Member's Mark, there are plenty of breakfast dishes worth speaking about, both old and new. However, in this list, we're focusing in on the top-notch breakfast items that have debuted since January. Whether they're ingredients that can be added into your morning meal or entire platters of breakfast treats to enjoy, the Arkansas-based chain of stores absolutely has you covered when it comes to a satisfying first meal of the day.
French Toast Bagels
Starting things off, we've got the flavorful Member's Mark French Toast Bagels that have captured the hearts of Sam's Club members this autumn. First appearing at the store back in September, each bag contains six sweet bagels, sliced in half, that some consumers have said are reminiscent of something you'd find at Panera Bread. The bagels, which are made fresh daily at the Sam's Club bakery, are thick and slightly chewy, perfect for adding butter, cream cheese, or even bacon and eggs for a sweet and savory sandwich.
A bag of Member's Mark French Toast Bagels is available at Sam's Club for $3.82.
Al Fresco Chicken Breakfast Sausage
Sausage is a breakfast staple in many homes, and the Al Fresco Country Style Chicken Sausages that Sam's Club began selling in January 2026 are perfect for those looking for a pork-free version of the side dish. The fully-cooked sausage is seasoned with salt, sugar, spices, sage, and thyme, and it does not contain any fillers, artificial ingredients, nitrates, or nitrites. Unfortunately, the item, which comes in a 30-ounce box containing 28 links, was available for a limited time only early this year, but Sam's Club fans are hoping that it makes a return to the store.
Member's Mark Breakfast Platter
While this affordable breakfast pastry platter at Sam's Club isn't an entirely new invention, its brief absence at the start of the year mixed with its reworked flavors landed the popular item a spot on this list. The new platter, which launched in March, features five different cakes: iced strawberry, lemon with a raspberry jam swirl, cinnamon crumb, chocolate with a cream cheese swirl, and blueberry streusel. You'll get a total of 40 treats, all of which are made fresh in the Sam's Club bakery each day. These flavors have been deemed by many to be an upgrade from previous iterations, and with eight of each on every platter, there's plenty to enjoy.
The Member's Mark Breakfast Platter is available at Sam's Club for $20.93.
Chocolate Chip Protein Granola
The Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Protein Granola is perfect for those looking for ways to add more macronutrients into their diet during their morning meal. This tasty oat and almond granola contains 10 grams of protein in each ⅔-cup serving and is flavored with semi-sweet chocolate, coconut oil, almond butter, honey, maple syrup, vanilla, and sea salt. Since its summer release, Sam's Club customers have grown to love the granola, enjoying it with fruit and yogurt, milk, or just on its own. The product amassed over 1,900 five-star reviews on the company's website in just a few months.
A 31-ounce bag of Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Protein Granola is available at Sam's Club for $8.98.
IQBAR PB&J Protein Bites
Another protein-packed breakfast option, the peanut butter and jelly bites produced by IQBAR dropped at Sam's Club in March. The soft snack is full of fruity flavor, and because of ingredients like berries, raisins, and stevia extract, they taste quite sweet despite only having 1 gram of sugar. Plus, bags of the new product come with both blueberry and strawberry flavored versions of the PB&J bites, with each one having 5 grams of both protein and fiber that can help start your day off on the right foot.
Each package of IQBAR PB&J Protein Bites costs $9.98 at Sam's Club and comes with 15 individually wrapped portions.
Jimmy Dean Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches
Jimmy Dean is an iconic brand in the world of store-bought breakfasts. So, it came as little surprise that the Jimmy Dean Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches were hit at Sam's Club when they arrived in April. While this was technically a return to the store after a very brief run back in 2014, the sweet and salty breakfast sandwiches are considered among the best of the best, and their reappearance was one that many were ecstatic to discover.
Unfortunately, the item isn't available on Sam's Club's website at the time of writing. If you do happen to find them on your next shopping trip, heat up your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich on the stove for the best result.
Member's Mark Egg Bites with Steak and Mushroom
Lastly, we've got the Member's Mark Steak and Mushroom Egg Bites. Released in October of 2026, each egg bite is filled with beef steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, and Monterey Jack. All of these ingredients come together to create a flavorful snack that consumers are calling a must-try. Because the egg bites have 8 grams of protein each and are both gluten-free and keto-friendly, they've already gotten a reputation as a breakfast item that is delicious and nutritious.
Refrigerated Member's Mark Steak and Mushroom Egg Bites, which come with five two-packs per package, are available at Sam's Club for $11.76.