The Best Way To Heat Up A Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich

Jimmy Dean has been a pillar of the breakfast table since 1969. A huge part of its product line is the extensive line of breakfast sandwiches — 26 on offer as of this writing. Tossing one of these perfectly assembled stacks in the microwave makes for an easy morning repast, but is the microwave the best way to heat up this handheld meal? Let's relive this writer's childhood and eat a bunch of Jimmy Dean sandwiches to find out.

Our kitchen has four commonly used heating appliances available: microwave, air fryer, oven, and stovetop. Based on adept research, we decided to test these four different heating methods using the Jimmy Dean Croissant sandwich with Sausage, Egg & Cheese. Upon opening the package, it was clear why this sandwich has received such praise. All the ingredients look authentic and not overly processed, especially the croissant buns.

Jimmy Dean sandwiches are optimized for the microwave, and this method delivered a perfectly cromulent sandwich, as great as I remembered — but the microwave ultimately didn't deliver the best tasting bite. Our favorite method of heating up a Jimmy Dean sandwich is on the stovetop, followed by microwave, air fryer, and in dead last, the oven.