Sam's Club Fans Say This Frozen Appetizer Tastes Like It Came Straight From A Restaurant
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If you're entertaining, snacking, or serving your own family dinner, you can't really argue against the ease of a frozen appetizer, but some leave plenty to be desired in terms of taste and quality. One frozen appetizer, however, you can pick up at Sam's Club — and customers swear by them for tasting as good as anything you can get while dining out. That would be the Minh Large Pork Egg Rolls, which come 16 to a package (44 ounces total) and cost almost $10. You'll want to note that store inventory and price can vary depending on location.
Customers have left glowing reviews on Sam's Club's website about the Minh Large Pork Egg Rolls, with multiple people saying that they're restaurant quality. One gushed, "These are quite possibly, THE BEST Egg Rolls ever! The outside is crispy but not dried out and the filling is delicious! These are better than any restaurant I've been to." Another reviewer noted, "They are better than most of the Chinese restaurants we frequent." And for reference, these are currently at a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, which is pretty impressive for a frozen appetizer.
The filling for the Minh Pork Egg Rolls should appeal to any crowd
Part of why the Minh Pork Egg Rolls have mass appeal likely has to do with the filling. While it's pretty standard to have pork, cabbage, and carrots, it also contains diced celery, which lends its slightly grassy flavor to the veggie-heavy mixture. The filling also contains onion and brown rice, along with seasonings like soy sauce and dried garlic. The company also noted, "No MSG added except for small amounts naturally occurring in yeast extract and soy sauce." MSG, or monosodium glutamate, is one of those ingredients that gets an unnecessarily bad rap sometimes.
The Minh Pork Egg Rolls have enough crowd appeal that a Kwik Trip employee once posted on Reddit to point out that it's what the gas station chain serves on its hot rollers as a quick convenience snack. That might be the easiest way to sample them without having to dedicate freezer space to a whole bulk box if you're on the fence. But there's no denying the pleasure of an egg roll; customers and entire gas station chains love these particular egg rolls enough to leave reviews about them, and also serve them to a large population of customers.