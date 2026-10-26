Sam's Club Fans Say This Frozen Appetizer Tastes Like It Came Straight From A Restaurant

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If you're entertaining, snacking, or serving your own family dinner, you can't really argue against the ease of a frozen appetizer, but some leave plenty to be desired in terms of taste and quality. One frozen appetizer, however, you can pick up at Sam's Club — and customers swear by them for tasting as good as anything you can get while dining out. That would be the Minh Large Pork Egg Rolls, which come 16 to a package (44 ounces total) and cost almost $10. You'll want to note that store inventory and price can vary depending on location.

Customers have left glowing reviews on Sam's Club's website about the Minh Large Pork Egg Rolls, with multiple people saying that they're restaurant quality. One gushed, "These are quite possibly, THE BEST Egg Rolls ever! The outside is crispy but not dried out and the filling is delicious! These are better than any restaurant I've been to." Another reviewer noted, "They are better than most of the Chinese restaurants we frequent." And for reference, these are currently at a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, which is pretty impressive for a frozen appetizer.