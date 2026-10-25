Forget Slow Cookers: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Multi-Cooker Does Way More

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If I had a nickel for every time I wished my kitchen had more counter space, I'd be well on my way to living the easy life. Only the most frequently used appliances have a permanent space on my kitchen counter, with gadgets like the rice cooker relegated to the pantry until it's time to shine. My slow cooker gets weekly use, so it never moves from its space, but after seeing what Consumer Reports thinks about an appliance that can do everything a slow cooker does and more, its life on the kitchen counter might be coming to an end.

Multi-cookers are the hot new thing in home cooking. According to Reddit, the most famous model, the Instant Pot, gets you the most bang for your buck compared to a slow cooker, but Consumer Reports indicates it's not the best brand money can buy. That honor has been awarded to the Zavor Lux LCD 6-Quart Multi-Cooker (CR lists by with its model number, ZSELLO2). It can pressure cook, slow cook, and steam food to perfection, earning a five out of five score in each of those categories CR tested. It also does a decent job acting as a rice cooker, scoring four points in that category.

It only scored a three for sauteing, but to be fair, so did several other brands, including the overall second-place finisher, the Breville Fast Slow Pro. But that's better than a zero, which is what would be awarded to a slow cooker. A slow cooker does one job, and even if it does it well, it can't compare to an appliance like the Zavor Lux LCD 6-Quart Multi-Cooker, which performs multiple culinary tasks with impressive results.