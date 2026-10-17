Walmart's Great Value Vs Marie Callender's: Who Makes The Better Frozen Key Lime Pie?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

One little-known fact about Marie Callender's is that its history with pies dates back to a time founder Marie Callender's son Don ran deliveries by bicycle around their home in Orange County, California. Now, the passion that drove that local operation persists in grocery store freezer aisles nationwide, with products ranging from the fluffy Marie Callender's peanut butter cream pie, to one of the four best grocery store Key lime pies money can buy.

The prices of a pies at smaller bakeries can be considerable. While those prices are often justified and worth paying, Marie Callender's provides an affordable alternative — as a uniquely large pie brand, it's seemingly able to keep costs down without sacrificing too much quality. One company with the capability to rival Marie Callender's in that department, due to its sheer size, is Walmart.

Alongside just a couple other frozen pies, Walmart produces an affordable Key lime pie under its Great Value label. I picked up both the Marie Callender's and Great Value Key lime pies from Albertsons and Walmart stores near my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas. Ahead is a rundown of each item, before my thoughts on how the Great Value Key lime pie holds up against its competition from Marie Callender's.